Cultúlann marks the return of Spring with Derry IMBOLC festival

IMBOLC International Music Festival returns to Derry this year, welcoming the beginning of Spring with a host of Irish music and language events.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
6 hours ago - 1 min read

Based in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin, there will be over fifteen events, ten workshops, and eight days of festivities in the festival’s eighth year of running from Sunday, January 29 to Sunday February 5.

A spokesperson for an Chultúrlann said: “We're delighted to share this year's IMBOLC programme, and we hope you're as excited about it as we are.

"Whether a regular visitor, or this being the first you're considering to join, we've no doubt you'll find something new within our lineup, as well as a few familiar favourites! As we celebrate our eight year of running, please do come along for a workshop, concert, or laid back trad brunch, as we would love to have you with us. Bígí linn!"

IMBOLC Festival marks the return of Spring for the eighth year running.
The festival will showcase some of the best Derry and Ireland has to offer, from Project SMOK’s boundary-pushing neo-trad, to the family-friendly Armagh Rhymers. There will be informal trad brunches, musical premieres in the Guildhall with IMBOLC Youth Orchestra and Martin Tourish and showcase evenings for the city’s best up and coming talent, and music and dance workshops from top class tutors.

With previous years bringing together over 3,000 attendees and 1,200 participants from near and far to celebrate our shared and extensive cultural heritage, Derry will once again brim with lively music, and livelier times.

For further info on tickets and the full line up, visit www.imbolcfestival.com/festival-2023/whats-on

The Armagh Rhymers will be playing at the IMBOLC Festival.
IMBOLC is organised by Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin and takes place throughout Derry city.
