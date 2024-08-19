‘Cures, Remedies and Old Wives Tales’ - two-day event in Clonmany to showcase folklore of local cures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The folklore of local cures in Inishowen’s past is to be showcased in a fascinating two-day heritage event in Clonmany later this month, which will also ‘shine a light’ on the important medical roles played by women in Irish rural society.

On Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25, the Clonmany Genealogy & Heritage Group will host an event entitled ‘Cures, Remedies and Old Wives Tales’ in the Market House, Clonmany.

This event is part of National Heritage Week 2024 and is a celebration of the belief in the healing power of plants, and other ‘cures’, as well as shining a light on the important medical roles played by women in Irish rural society before access to modern medical practices became available.

The project also looks at traditional cures mentioned in Irish folklore and in local legends and examines why some individuals were believed to hold almost magical curative powers. Sometimes it is believed cures can be achieved by prayer, by undergoing a pilgrimage or by visiting a sacred place, such as a Holy Well.

The event will feature an exhibition displaying some of the plants and materials used to treat illness and other conditions in the past and local historian and folklorist, Dessie McCallion, will conduct a talk on the subject in the Market House at 4pm on Saturday, August 24, when local people will be invited to add their own knowledge of this fascinating subject. The exhibition will feature many photos, stories and posters relating to this hugely interesting subject.

A number of additional events are being planned for what should be a wonderful weekend.

The Clonmany Genealogy & Heritage Group is also delighted to confirm that well known genealogist and family tree expert, Eva Doherty Gremmert, will deliver a talk on both days of the event. The talks will take place on Saturday, August 24 at 2.30pm and on Sunday, August 25, also at 2.30pm.

Eva, who is a published author and noted public speaker, divides her time between her home in the US and Inishowen.

Clonmany in the 1950s.

Everyone is welcome to go along and enjoy another fabulous weekend of heritage, folklore and fun in the beautiful Clonmany scenery.

For further information please contact [email protected]