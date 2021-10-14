Curious alpaca checks out singer Shunie’s ‘ear’ for music

Well-known singer/songwriter Shunie Crampsey’s ‘ear’ for music recently caught the attention of a curious Inishowen alpaca.

By Laura Glenn
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 5:52 pm

Shunie was visiting the popular ‘Wild Apaca Way’ in Malin Head and was making a video praising the attraction when the alpaca decided to have a nibble of Shunie’s ear.

Not to be deterred, Shunie described the alpacas as ‘wonderful animals’ sand called the Wild Alpaca Way as a ‘once in a lifetime experience.’

Shunie and Wild Alpaca Way kindly shared the funny video with readers of the Journal. You can find Wild Alpaca Way on Facebook.

Shunie Crampsey and the alpacas
