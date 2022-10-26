Organised by the North West Carnival initiative, the Carnival Parade brings together the immense number of community groups and schools across the entire city and district in one jaw-dropping performance. 2022’s theme of the 9th Wave will reawaken the river Gods for a fearsome display of magic and mayhem led by some of the spookiest and scariest spirits of the deep.

This year will be the first year in a long time that the Currynierin Youth Group will take part in the famous Halloween Parade, and they are thrilled to do so.

The young group, which is made up of around ten children aged from ten years old and up, are delighted to be a part of this year’s festival and have been working very hard on their costumes and props.

Alex Martinaityte whose ravenous flesh eating fish from Currynierin Community Association will be on show duirng the Halloween Carnival Parade in Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.10.22

Gretta Donaghy, a Support Worker at the Currynierin Youth Group, said: “All the children are really excited for the carnival as they really love their arts and crafts, and they all love Halloween and dressing up. We have hosted two Halloween workshops here in the centre, to make the props for the parade and the children just loved it. They are so excited to be involved in the biggest Halloween festival in Europe.”

The theme of the Currynierin Youth Group is Scary Sea Creatures in line with the overall theme of the Ninth Wave, and the children have been working hard at a number of designated workshops ahead of the big festivities on Monday night.

The carnival will start and end in the Council offices car park on Strand Road, and will take in the entire Quay, giving everyone a chance to take in the spooktactular scenes.

You can see the North West Carnival Initiative at the Derry Halloween Carnival Parade at 7pm on Halloween night, ahead of the spectacular fireworks finale at 8pm.

Ciaran Coyle finds himself under attack from the flesh eatimg fish created by Currynierin Community Association who are making costumes for the Halloween Carnival Parade in Derry for the first time. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.10.22

Derry Halloween is delivered by Derry City and Strabane District Council with support from Tourism NI, The Executive Office and the NW Development Office. Further details of the programme will be announced in the coming days and you can follow all the developments on the Derry Halloween social media channels and at derryhalloween.com.

Miagh Deane and Kourtney Gallagher from Currynierin Community Association who are making costumes for the Halloween Carnival Parade in Derry for the first time. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.10.22

Youth Leader Gretta Donaghy and Miagh Deane from Currynierin Community Association who are making costumes for the Halloween Carnival Parade in Derry for the first time. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.10.22

Frayea England and Sophia McGinley who are some of the children from Currynierin Community Association who are making costumes for the Halloween Carnival Parade in Derry for the first time. Picture Martin McKeown. 19.10.22