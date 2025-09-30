Curtis Stigers to headline the 25th Jazz Festival in Derry

The Millennium Forum has announced that Curtis Stigers will make a welcome return to the city next April as part of the 25th Anniversary of the City of Derry Jazz Festival.

Curtis will headline the festival on April 29, 2026 and tickets go on sale from the Forum Box Office at 9.30am on October 3, priced £32.00.

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, is delighted to host Curtis at the city’s premier venue. He said: “I am very much looking forward to welcoming the globally renowned musician, Curtis Stigers, back to our stage. 2026 is also the Millennium Forum’s 25th anniversary year, so we are excited to be hosting such a talented performer for what will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of such a special anniversary of the Jazz Festival.”

Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Ruairí McHugh, welcomed the announcement, saying: “I am absolutely delighted to see the return of the internationally acclaimed Curtis Stigers to the City of Derry Jazz Festival. Curtis is a world renowned talent whose music has inspired generations and it will be an honour to host him once again in the city where he received a phenomenal welcome in 2014. The Jazz Festival has grown to become one of the biggest highlights in our cultural calendar, attracting visitors from near and far to enjoy an incredible line-up of performers and a warm Derry welcome. Having Curtis Stigers join us this year will make the occasion even more memorable, and I know audiences will be in for a truly unforgettable night.”

Tickets go on sale October 3, available here: https://millenniumforum.co.uk/