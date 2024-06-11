Cystic fibrosis warrior Erin (5) joining siblings Anna (7) and John-James (9) in epic June fundraising drive
Throughout the month of June, Erin, Anna and John-James will be walking over 11 kilometres each week to raise money for the charity.
This will be used to fund research and provide support for families affected by cystic fibrosis – a genetic condition affecting the lungs and digestive system.
Mum Melita will be running 11km per day for a cause very close to her heart.
"Cystic fibrosis awareness week is coming up from June 17 to 23,” said Melita. “We are once again using this month to raise money for the CF Trust.
“Currently there are 11,000 people in the UK living with CF. We are running 11km every day while John-James, Anna and Erin, our ‘CF warrior’ are walking 11km a week.
“We are proud to say that last year we raised a fantastic £1,885. Maybe we can even beat this amount this year.”
The Hampseys have set up a PayPal link for anyone who wishes to contribute to the fundraising effort.
"We would love anyone who can to help us support the amazing work that the CF Trust do. Any donations would be greatly appreciated.
"Donations can be made at the following link. https://paypal.me/donationsCf?country.x=GB&locale.x=en_GB,” said Melita.
The CF Trust funds vital research to improve care and support the search for effective treatments for the illness.
"We won't stop until everyone with cystic fibrosis can live without limits,” it states.
