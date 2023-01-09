News you can trust since 1772
Daena Tighe: Gardai appeal to landowners to check any sheds, outhouses or other remote buildings

Gardaí, in renewing their appeal in seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Daena Tighe, have asked landowners in the Buncrana area to check any sheds, outhouses or other remote buildings on their lands.

By Laura Glenn
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Daena was last seen at midday on Friday, January 6 on Cockhill Road, Buncrana, Co. Donegal

She is described as having long straight brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 ft 6 inches in height. When last seen, she was wearing black jeans and a Khaki Jacket with fur hood, her hair was tied up in a ponytail.

Daena’s family and Gardaí are concerned for her wellbeing.

Daena Tighe
Gardaí are appealing to landowners in the Buncrana area to check any sheds, outhouses or other remote buildings on their lands.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

BuncranaDonegal