Daena Tighe: Gardai appeal to landowners to check any sheds, outhouses or other remote buildings

Daena was last seen at midday on Friday, January 6 on Cockhill Road, Buncrana, Co. Donegal

She is described as having long straight brown hair, brown eyes and is 5 ft 6 inches in height. When last seen, she was wearing black jeans and a Khaki Jacket with fur hood, her hair was tied up in a ponytail.

Daena’s family and Gardaí are concerned for her wellbeing.

Daena Tighe

Gardaí are appealing to landowners in the Buncrana area to check any sheds, outhouses or other remote buildings on their lands.