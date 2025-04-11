Damaged signs in wake of Storm Éowyn raised at Derry & Strabane Council meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derry City and Strabane District Council members have voiced concern that council signage remains damaged in the wake of Storm Éowyn.

At this month’s Environment and Regeneration Committee meeting, UUP Alderman Derek Hussey said he had noticed “quite a lot” of damaged signs in the Strabane district, following the storm in January.

“In particular some of the entrance signs that had recently been erected at various settlements,” he clarified. “Has there been any assessment of the overall damage caused throughout the district to council properties, such as those signs, and, if so, is there any estimation of cost and time-line for the repair?”

Head of Environment and Building Control, Conor Canning, said repair works were prioritised in terms of their impact, but he added that officers were aware of “at least three signs that were damaged during storm”.

Removal of Fallen tree at The Branch cycle and foot path during the storm. Photo: George Sweeney

Mr Canning said: “Replacements have been ordered, it will take some time to get them, but once they’re in they will be replaced by the team.

“They’re still working through and repairing less significant damage, if I can say that, it is all being dealt with, but it will take some time just to work through.

“The priorities are the public areas and open spaces, and those assets [that] I suppose are less critical will be replaced over time,” Mr Canning added.

Director of Environment and Regeneration, Karen Philips, added that Derry City & Strabane District Council officers would bring a report back to members when they were “aware of the full extent of all the damage”.