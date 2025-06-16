Dana delighted with Lifetime Achievement accolade at the Derry Journal People of the Year Award

Dama Rosemary Scallon has spoken of how she felt truly honoured to receive the Derry Journal People of the Year Lifetime Achievement award as she attended the awards ceremony in the city.

The Journal’s Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Derry City and Strabane District Council, is conferred each year on an exceptional individual from the north west.

Dana received a standing ovation as she was presented with the 2025 accolade by Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Ruairí McHugh during the ceremony at the Everglades Hotel on Thursday night.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dana said: "This award means so much to me as I love Derry; I love Donegal.

Derry Journal / BetMcLean People of the Year Awards 2025. Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council, Dana Scallon pictured with Event Host Micky Doherty and mayor of Derry and Strabane Ruairi McHugh. Photo: George Sweeney

"I know the first time I ever won a competition it was carried in the Derry Journal so this is kind of like a loop; a completion. Thank you very, very much.”

The 1970 Eurovision Song Contest winner also commended host Micky Doherty and Mayor McHugh for their impromptu performance of a few lines from her 1970 chart topping Eurovision winning hit, ‘All Kinds of Everything’.

Dana now joins a distinguished list of recipients which include past winners John Hume, Martin McGuinness, Phil Coulter, Maurice Harron, Martin Mullan, Sandra Biddle and Jonny McDaid.

There was another standing ovation as the prestigious Ambassador Award on the night was awarded posthumously to Sister Clare Crockett.

Sister Clare Theresa Crockett.

Sister Clare’s sisters Megan Nicell and Shauna Gill were presented with the award by Derry Journal Editor Brendan McDaid.

As well as the awards themselves, one of the highlights of the night was a special performance by The Grove Theatre’s talented cast from its musical ‘Annie’, ahead of its run at the Millennium Forum this week.

For tickets see: https://millenniumforum.co.uk/whats-on/annie

The awards, which originated with the late, great Derry man Martin McCrossan, each year provide an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people from right across the north west.

A total of 15 awards were allocated at the 2025 ceremony and the winners in each category were as follows:

Northlands Volunteer Team, Volunteer of the Year.

Inner City Assistance Team, Community Champion Award.

Seanain McCallion, Inspirational Young Person of the Year sponsored by City of Derry Airport.

Maeve Bullock, Carer of the Year sponsored by Specsavers Ferryquay Street and Crescent Link.

Conor McGinty, Arts/Culture Icon Award sponsored by Alchemy Technology Services.

Madeline McCallion, St Mary's College, Inspirational Educator of the Year sponsored by Ulster University.

Martin Ward, Outstanding Bravery Award sponsored by AE Global.

Jenni Doherty, Little Acorns, Business Person of the Year sponsored by Calor.

Monica McGuigan, Charity Person of the Year.

Sarah Jane Scully, Global Hope Pageants, Fundraiser of the Year.

Cathal Doherty, Spirit of Inishowen Award.

Michael Bradley, Mickey Finns Karate Academy, Sports Person of the Year sponsored by Bet McLean.

Damien McDermott, Sports Volunteer of the Year sponsored by Bet McLean.

