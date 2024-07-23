Dana to join Archbishop Duffy to light the 'Flame of Faith' in St. Patrick's Holy site at Ballintubber Abbey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eurovision's Dana and her husband Damien have appealed to Catholics to come and celebrate the second annual ‘Light the Fire’ outdoor mass and healing service at Ballintubber Abbey in County Mayo, with Archbishop of Tuam Francis Duffy.

The singer-songwriter from Derry, whose latest work is a song for St Patrick, Light the Fire, said the Abbey has been specially chosen as it is in the west of Ireland and the place where our patron saint baptised the first Christians at a holy well in the fifth century."

"We want to invite everyone to please come and join us for Light the Fire on August 4,” said Dana.

“ I am so delighted that Fr Michael Farragher PP has given his total support and that Archbishop Francis Duffy has agreed to come and say mass and light the fire of faith, hope and love that St Patrick first lit at Slane in 433AD.

Dana on stage as she performed 'Light the Fire'.

" Ballintubber Abbey is truly holy ground. The Abbey is the church that would not die, the place that had continual masses for centuries, from the time it was first established as a place of prayer.”

"Thousands came to Slane last August and we are hoping this year's event will draw many pilgrims who long to publicly celebrate our Catholic faith in such a special and holy place!"

During the mass, the Archbishop of Tuam will lead the people in renewing their baptismal vows, and also in Eucharistic adoration and a healing service with Deacon John Taffee from the Apostles of Love ministry. There will also be rosary, praise and worship and moving personal testimony from Gary Daly, a Belfast man who had an amazing conversion to Christianity.

"The Abbey and grounds are truly beautiful and it's an ideal site to celebrate the beauty and goodness of our faith,” said Dana.

"Retired PP Fr Frank Fahy has overseen the great work done in repairing and restoring the Abbey.

““He also restored the ancient pilgrim route from the Abbey to Croagh Patrick, a route walked by St Patrick himself.

The Ballintubber event follows on from the inaugural Light the Fire mission event held last August, when thousands gathered on the Hill of Slane with the Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin. He celebrated mass and lit a symbolic flame.”

This year there will be another symbolic lighting of the fire by Archbishop Duffy and Dana will sing Light the Fire.

Dana said she is amazed at the way the song is touching people’s hearts from Derry to Drogheda and beyond.

Light the Fire is available on CD and MP3 at www.dsmusicstore.com or can be streamed on DANA’s Spotify channel.

Dana said: “Light the Fire is being called an ‘anthem for today’ and it has led to a movement which began with our Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin lighting the fire of faith, hope and love on the ancient Hill of Slane."

“Last year’s Light the Fire event on the Hill of Slane was a wonderful chance to celebrate our Catholic faith. That event was the idea of my husband Damien and it was his brother, the late Fr Kevin Scallon, CM, who suggested to us that we needed a new song for St Patrick."

"During the past year I have shared this song at powerful Light the Fire parish missions, Rosary rallies, youth events and other faith gatherings in Europe and America.

“St. Patrick was courageous. It could have cost him his life. Those were dark days."

"They were oppressive. There was human sacrifice. We need that kind of courage for the challenges we face today.”

Light the Fire was recorded in Ireland with traditional musicians, along with the beautiful voices of the boys of Schola Cantorum, St. Peter’s Cathedral Belfast, the Rev. Adrian Dorrian, Vicar of Down Cathedral, Church of Ireland, Downpatrick, who was the voice of St Patrick and other Irish singers, including her brother Gerry Brown.