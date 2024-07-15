Daniel O'Donnell delights guests at 'wonderful' Afternoon Tea in Derry

Men, women and children of all ages from Derry and Donegal joined others from all over Ireland and England for the event, which was hosted by and for the cathedral.

They enjoyed a beautiful afternoon tea, a meet and greet with Daniel, a rickety-wheel and many great tunes from Daniel himself, who performed for an hour and a half.

Father Shaun Doherty told the Journal it was a 'wonderful,’ positive and uplifting event. Fr Doherty thanked everyone who was involved in making it a huge success.

"We’ve had guest teas before, but decided to have this in St. Mary’s College, who were fantastic. We had a lovely stage and had a whole army of 40 volunteers to do the food and people helping with catering. Daniel met everyone there and took photos with them all. As is his style, he was so generous and was in no rush. He went around the tables chatting to everyone and it was all just great fun.”

Daniel was presented with a picture of St. John Paul and Oak leaf cufflinks, from the cathedral and Fr Doherty said he could ‘not thank him enough for giving his time’.

The rickety wheel, with approximately 20 prizes generously donated by sponsors, was also a big success

"It was a great day and some people said it was the best day of their lives. It was a lovely atmosphere and people were so kind.”

Check out some of the pictures for yourself, taken by Stephen Latimer.

As these photographs were not taken by a Journal photographer, they cannot be purchased via Journal Photosales. See Stephen Latimer Photography.

