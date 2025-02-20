A string of special guests will be joining legendary host presenter Daniel O’Donnell on stage to perform many favourite songs in the Millennium Forum at this year’s Opry le Daniel.

TG4 television’s highest rating country music series of concerts will be recorded over three days in the Millennium Forum in front of a live audience, with two concerts per night, and a different music theme each evening.

Speaking ahead of the live recording, Daniel O’Donnell said: "I am absolutely delighted to be back on stage recording for this new series of Opry le Daniel. It is always a pleasure to perform in front of the great audiences in Derry's Millennium Forum. And what a line-up we have this time round, you won't want to miss it. So get your tickets and I look forward to seeing you all there."

Daniel O’ Donnell has hosted the biggest names in country music from the world stage with artists including Charley Pride, Crystal Gayle and Rita Coolidge, and not forgetting many of Ireland’s home-grown talent.

Now in its fifteenth season, these concert performances will begin on March 24, introducing ‘New Country’ artists Jamie Donnelly (Strabane, Co. Tyrone), Jack Keogh (Co. Wicklow) and Patricia Maguire (Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone).There will also be ‘Classic Country’ performances from Michael English (Co.Kildare),Gerry Guthrie (Co. Mayo) and Lisa McHugh from Glasgow.

On March 25 ‘Country ‘n’ Irish’ features TR Dallas (Co. Westmeath), Dominic Kirwan (Omagh, Co. Tyrone) and Claudia (Co. Galway). And the ‘Special Tribute Show: John Denver’ will see performances from Marc Roberts (Co. Mayo), Gina (Co.Cork), and John Hogan (Co. Westmeath).

On March 26, ‘Country Folk’ includes performances from Tully (Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh), Ceol from Dublin, and The Henry Girls (Malin, Co. Donegal), with ‘Celtic Country’ finishing up the series of recordings with Dan McCabe (Co. Kildare) and The High Kings (Dublin).

Daniel O’Donnell’s recording career has now spanned more than 36 years and he continues to delight fans around the world by his recording and touring activities.

Tickets for 'Opry le Daniel' are now on sale priced at £25, available directly from the Millennium Forum website:

https://www.millenniumforum.co.uk/shows/opry-le-daniel/ or by calling the Millennium Forum box office on: 028 7126 4455.