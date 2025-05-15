Daniel O’Donnell to take extended break from touring due to 'health challenges'

Donegal county music star Daniel O’Donnell has confirmed he is to take an extended break from touring at the end of this year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement released on Thursday, the singer said he has faced ‘health challenges’ in recent times.

“After much reflection, Daniel has decided to take an extended break from touring. This decision was not made lightly, but it is driven by the health challenges he has faced over the past few years, particularly with allergies and recurrent chest infections while touring extensively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continued: “Daniel will continue his touring commitments until December 2025, but he has realised that he needs to step back and focus on his health and well-being. This pause is essential for him to recharge and recover. He emphasises that "this is not a retirement but rather a temporary break".

Daniel O'Donnell.

“Early next year, Daniel will host his annual Opry le Daniel shows on TG4.

"Additionally, in September 2026, he will perform as he has for many years on Gertrude Byrne's Mediterranean Cruise. These will be his only confirmed performances for the year.”