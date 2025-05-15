Daniel O’Donnell to take extended break from touring due to 'health challenges'
In a statement released on Thursday, the singer said he has faced ‘health challenges’ in recent times.
“After much reflection, Daniel has decided to take an extended break from touring. This decision was not made lightly, but it is driven by the health challenges he has faced over the past few years, particularly with allergies and recurrent chest infections while touring extensively.
It continued: “Daniel will continue his touring commitments until December 2025, but he has realised that he needs to step back and focus on his health and well-being. This pause is essential for him to recharge and recover. He emphasises that "this is not a retirement but rather a temporary break".
“Early next year, Daniel will host his annual Opry le Daniel shows on TG4.