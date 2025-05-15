Daniel O’Donnell to take extended break from touring due to 'health challenges'

By Laura Glenn
Published 15th May 2025, 11:25 BST
Updated 15th May 2025, 11:25 BST
Donegal county music star Daniel O’Donnell has confirmed he is to take an extended break from touring at the end of this year.

In a statement released on Thursday, the singer said he has faced ‘health challenges’ in recent times.

“After much reflection, Daniel has decided to take an extended break from touring. This decision was not made lightly, but it is driven by the health challenges he has faced over the past few years, particularly with allergies and recurrent chest infections while touring extensively.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It continued: “Daniel will continue his touring commitments until December 2025, but he has realised that he needs to step back and focus on his health and well-being. This pause is essential for him to recharge and recover. He emphasises that "this is not a retirement but rather a temporary break".

Daniel O'Donnell.placeholder image
Daniel O'Donnell.

“Early next year, Daniel will host his annual Opry le Daniel shows on TG4.

"Additionally, in September 2026, he will perform as he has for many years on Gertrude Byrne's Mediterranean Cruise. These will be his only confirmed performances for the year.”

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice