Photos from the Derry Journal Archive and Google Maps.
1. St Joseph’s Boys’ School
St. Joseph’s Boys’ School will host primary seven students during its open night on January 9 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Photo: George Sweeney
2. St Cecilia’s College
From 5 pm to 8 pm, St. Cecilia's College will hold its open day on January 9. The principal will give their address at 5 pm and 6:15 pm. Photo: George Sweeney
3. Lisneal College
Lisneal College invites potential students in on January 8, with two open-night slots at 6:30 and 7:30 pm. Photo: George Sweeney
4. Foyle College
Foyle College will host its open day on January 9 from 6pm the school will welcome primary seven students, and from 7pm it will introduce primary six students to the school. Photo: George Sweeney
