Dates and times for secondary school open days across Derry in 2025

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 20th Dec 2024, 10:41 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 10:45 BST
Here are the dates and times for the secondary school open days, which provide an opportunity for prospective pupils to get a glance at their potential 'big school'.

Photos from the Derry Journal Archive and Google Maps.

St. Joseph’s Boys’ School will host primary seven students during its open night on January 9 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

1. St Joseph’s Boys’ School

St. Joseph’s Boys’ School will host primary seven students during its open night on January 9 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
From 5 pm to 8 pm, St. Cecilia's College will hold its open day on January 9. The principal will give their address at 5 pm and 6:15 pm.

2. St Cecilia’s College

From 5 pm to 8 pm, St. Cecilia's College will hold its open day on January 9. The principal will give their address at 5 pm and 6:15 pm. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Lisneal College invites potential students in on January 8, with two open-night slots at 6:30 and 7:30 pm.

3. Lisneal College

Lisneal College invites potential students in on January 8, with two open-night slots at 6:30 and 7:30 pm. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Foyle College will host its open day on January 9 from 6pm the school will welcome primary seven students, and from 7pm it will introduce primary six students to the school.

4. Foyle College

Foyle College will host its open day on January 9 from 6pm the school will welcome primary seven students, and from 7pm it will introduce primary six students to the school. Photo: George Sweeney

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice