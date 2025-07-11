Dave Duggan on the drama of the Derry HMO controversy and 'The 30:10 Play'

The Guildhall hosts major civic events in our city and district.

The second inquiry into the murder of citizens by state forces on Bloody Sunday 1972 took place in the Main Hall. I sat in the public gallery, amazed at the theatricality of the proceedings.

And, theatre being part of my work, a stage play came to me, dramatising and poeticising the inquiry. Scenes from an Inquiry was produced by Sole Purpose Productions in 2002 and 2022. I adapted the play for radio and RTÉ Radio 1 broadcast it in 2003.

The Guildhall hosts meetings of Derry City and Strabane District Council. The Council Chamber is smaller than the Main Hall, but the scene is just as theatrical.

The dramatis personae are the elected representatives – councillors – arranged in two arcs, one above the other, facing towards a panel chaired by the Mayor, who is flanked by assistants and council officials.

To the Mayor’s right and the councillors’ left is a small public gallery, again on two levels. The upper level is reached by a spiral staircase.

Councillors speak to the Mayor and the panel using microphones at their seats. Orientated front-facing, they talk side-ways to one another, their backs effectively turned on the public gallery. People in the gallery cannot speak to the councillors.

When councillors use their microphones they are barely audible in the gallery. In theatrical and democratic terms, the audience is semi-excluded from events.

On June 25, 2025 a full meeting of Derry City and Strabane District Council was held. The principal business was the passing of the new Local Development Plan (LDP) on the recommendation of the council’s Planning Sub-Committee.

Members of the public were in the gallery, including neighbours of Ulster University Magee, as well as letting agents and landlords handling Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMOs).

The Local Development Plan is a major document for the future, laying out developments in areas of infrastructure, land usage, physical and economic development, environmental considerations and considerations of social improvement.

A key element of the plan is the management of Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMOs), particularly in the Northland area.

An increase in student numbers at the Ulster University campus is a key driver for the future prosperity of the district….

The Council proceedings rested on a paradox. All councillors acknowledged there is a glut of HMOs in the Northland area. All agree, in principal, to a cap of 10 per cent on Houses of Multiple Occupancy in the area.

However, at the meeting on June 25, councillors voted through a Plan which included a cap of 30 per cent. Why did they do this?…

Some notable success in rebalancing university provision has been achieved after long years of lobbying by councillors and others, with the post-grad medical and applied health courses now at the Derry campus.

Neighbours of Ulster University Magee welcome these successes, though their streets are so congested the Fire and Rescue Service issue leaflets, advising that their vehicles may not be able to gain access; refuse collectors struggle to make collections; buses are delayed and re-routed; neighbours of Houses of Multiple Occupancy call safety wardens and police to respond to problems of partying and noise.

Debate at the Council meeting was minimal. Some councillors spoke, most kept their heads down. The Plan, including a 30 per cent cap on HMOs, was adopted, with two abstentions.

Minister Gordon Lyons made a table of Houses of Multiple Occupancy. Of 220 Houses of Multiple Occupancy in the district, 172 are in the Northland area, around Ulster University Magee. This gives an 80 per cent glut, making a mockery of the 30 per cent cap in the plan and way above the 10 per cent cap advised by residents and desired by councillors.

What kind of play might could be made from this? A tragedy? A comedy? A farce? Title? The 30:10 Play. Like much of the human experience, a combination of all three is likely.

There was no drama at the meeting in the Guildhall in June though the sight of some men leaving early suggested they were landlords/agents/developers, satisfied that, once again, the balance was falling to their side rather than to residents.

They could get on with the exploitation of much-needed housing stock for short-term private gain. The real drama is happening on the streets, adjacent to the UU Magee campus.

What use would a play be? Theatre can hearten people facing challenges, especially difficult issues like a glut of Houses of Multiple Occupancy.

My play Scenes from an Inquiry faced a difficult issue in our city and district, in a period of intense political crisis.

A Unionist member of the Policing Board, who attended a performance, told me how he had learned more about the lived, human experience of Bloody Sunday and the Inquiry at the play than from the books he had read, the interviews he had heard and the films he had watched.

Is that not something?

Dave Duggan’s latest work is a collection of essays on his life and practice as a writer: Journeywork, a creative life (Nerve Centre, 2024), described as ‘luminous’ in an Irish Times review. Dave is currently recording an audiobook version. His novel include The Greening of Larry Mahon (2004), Comhairleoirí (2011), A Sudden Sun (2012), Makaronik (2018), Oak and Stone (2019) and Ór agus Mil (2022). Mr. Duggan is a resident of Northland Avenue and a member of the Concerned Residents Around Magee (CRAM) campaign group.