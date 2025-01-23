'David really shone in life and in his work:' Tributes paid to 'gentleman' David Magee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There has been immense sadness across Inishowen and Derry in recent days due to the untimely death of ‘wonderful’ David Magee.

Mr Magee, who lived in Buncrana and was a ‘native of Culmore’, was the long-time manager of Fort Dunree and a strong tourism advocate for Inishowen, Donegal and the North West.

He passed away suddenly earlier this week, following which numerous heartfelt tributes were paid to him.

David was a key contact and friend to many local community groups and a welcoming presence at Fort Dunree for 22 years.

The late David Magee.

Among the poignant tributes, sympathy and support has been expressed to David’s wife, Monica and his heartbroken family, friends and colleagues.

Inishowen Development Partnership said the staff and board are ‘deeply saddened by the untimely death of David Magee with whom we had a long standing professional and personal connection’.

“David your kindness, generosity, hard-working and co-operative spirit accompanied by your quiet wit will be sadly missed.

“Always behind the scenes and often camera shy your diligence and loyalty did not go unnoticed.”

"May your gentle soul rest in peace and may your loved ones get strength in the times ahead. RIP David.”

A lovely tribute from the Facebook page ‘Craic On Muff’ told how he was so popular.

“A native of Culmore, a friend of Muff, David was well known here in the village. David and his family have been part of the community for many years. There is widespread sadness at his early passing.

“A quiet, unassuming man, a real young gentleman. A man who smiled and lit up a room. David really shone in life and in his work.”

"He will be sadly and sorely missed. Thoughts and prayers are with David’s wife Monica, his family and his work family at this time. May David rest in peace.”

Donegal County Museum also paid tribute to David, describing him as ‘such a lovely man, a wonderful museum colleague and friend to us in the Museum - we will miss him terribly. ‘

Inishowen Maritime Museum told how David worked closely with them over the years and ‘was always willing to help us out.’

“Many conversations and laughs were had about the ups and downs of museum life. He will be sorely missed and we offer our heartfelt condolences to Monica and all his family circle and also the staff at Fort Dunree.”

Wild Inishowen committee members also paid tribute, stating they were ‘deeply saddened at the sudden death of our dear friend David Magee, Manager of Fort Dunree’.

“Our sincere & heartfelt condolences to his wife Monica , his family, friends & all his work colleagues & Board of Directors at Fort Dunree . Thinking on you all at this very sad and most difficult time.

Go Visit Inishowen told how David was ‘at the forefront of inspiring, advising and helping everyone involved in tourism here in Inishowen.’

“Always available for a chat, to pitch in and always with a smile and a joke even in the face of adversity.’

As a mark of respect for their ‘colleague, friend and facility manager’, Fort Dunree will remain closed until Monday, January 27.

David will be laid to rest on Saturday, January 25 following Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Muff at 11am.

Deeply saddened by his passing are his beloved wife Monica, brothers Damien and Terence, sisters Brenda & Carol.

He is predeceased by his parents Rita and Gerard, brothers Shaun & Gerry and sisters Bernie & Marian.

See https://www.facebook.com/porterfuneraldirectors for further funeral details.