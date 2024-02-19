Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Father George McLaughlin, who served in parishes across Derry, Inishowen and Strabane as well as Belfast during his long tenure as a priest, passed away peacefully at Carndonagh Community Hospital on Friday last. He was aged 93.

A retired Parish Priest of St. Pius X Church, Moville, where he served from 1987 to 2007, and prior to that St Mary’s Church in Creggan, St Columba’s Long Tower and St Patrick’s Pennyburn among other parishes, Fr McLaughlin was well known and admired across the region. He had retired several years ago to Greencastle.

The Buncrana native was the son of the late Winifred and John McLaughlin and was predeceased by his brothers, Charlie, Edward, William, John, Paddy and Neil. His passing is deeply regretted by his brother Andy, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews, Bishop Donal McKeown and the priests of the Derry diocese.

Fr George McLaughlin pictured in his home at Greencastle County Donegal back in 2016.

Fr George is lying in state in St Pius X Church Moville and Requiem Mass will take place today, Monday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the cemetery at Ballybrack.

Fr George was ordained on June 17, 1956. Speaking to the Journal back in 2016 as he marked 60 years in the priesthood, he recalled: “My first parish was the Holy Rosary on the Ormeau Road in Belfast and I was there for a year.”

Father George then moved back to the Derry Diocese to serve in Strabane before being transferred to the Long Tower “where I stayed until the following May, the day St. Mary’s Church in Creggan was opened”.

“On May 31, I received a message from the Bishop that I was to go to Creggan. I was the first priest in St. Mary’s alongside Father Rooney. I stayed there for 20 years.”

Fr George McLaughlin pictured at Maynooth College, County Kildare on his ordination day, 17 June 1956.

Fr George McLaughlin served as CC in St Mary’s Church from its opening 1959 to 1974, and as administrator of the parish from 1974 to 1978.

His two decades in Creggan saw him live through and witness the worst of the ‘Troubles.’

“Creggan was lovely at the beginning,” he recalled in his interview with the Journal back in 2016.

“Families were young and people were enthusiastic, we were getting new schools, a new hall, the new church and everyone was enjoying it. That was until the second half of the ‘60s when things began to go wrong and it was tough enough for a number of years.

Fr. George McLaughlin pictured previously at Greencastle Harbour.

“As the local priest I would have been called to all sorts of places at all sorts of hours, it was what you were there for and if you could help, you wanted to."

Recalling the events of Bloody Sunday, he added: “There were some terribly sad times including ‘Bloody Sunday’ and the funerals of the victims in Creggan.

“I can still remember the sight of the coffins in the church. The families were devastated. It was very sad. It took the whole place a long, long time to recover, if it ever really recovered.

Fr George McLaughlin pictured in his home at Greencastle County Donegal for a Derry Journal interview back in 2016.

“It’s all part of history but the memories of ‘Bloody Sunday’ and the funerals will never leave me. That day I marched from Creggan to Rossville Street and we had gathered around the new flats. The first shot that was fired struck a young fellow from Creggan Heights who stood very close to me. The second shot hit an old man named Johnson, who was standing a wee bit further away, he died one month later.

“We attended the inquiries and gave evidence but we were not listened to at all. Years later I gave evidence to the Saville Inquiry. I wasn’t in Derry when the Report was published but the news was good. It had taken years and I never thought the truth would come because everything used to be covered over.”

In 1978 Father George was moved to the parish of St. Patrick’s in Pennyburn, and nine years later moved to Moville Parish.

“It was lovely in Inishowen, a lovely situation by the river and there are such friendly people.”

Speaking back in 2016, Fr McLaughlin said the tragedy of the ‘Carrickatine’ was an episode in the peninsula’s history that will never leave him.

Later the same year following the death of his friend and fellow former St Columb’s College pupil Bishop Edward Daly, Fr George McLaughlin told the ‘Journal’: “I have known Bishop Daly for 70 years since we were both students at St Columb’s College.

“We always remained very close together over all those years. The ‘Troubles’ brought us even closer. We faced a lot of difficulties and problems together.

“We then became priests and after ordination I was one of the first priests in Creggan whilst he was in Castlederg.

“He was a great man with tremendous courage and he was a great priest. He committed his life to serving his Lord and master. He was a man of absolute faith.

“When he was a curate in the Cathedral and I was in Creggan I introduced him to the Saturday matches at the Brandywell. We rarely missed a match.

“We travelled as far as Dublin and even to Glasgow for matches. Football always kept us in touch with each other. And, whether they won or lost we always went back.

“He was great company and a happy man and had a great way of looking at things. He always received people very graciously-he had a great approach to people and I admired that very much about him.”