Decision on planning permission for Derry's new 4,000 plot cityside cemetery imminent

Groundworks on Derry’s new cityside cemetery could begin within weeks if planning permission is granted at a forthcoming meeting of the city and district’s Planning Committee.

A spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council confirmed to the Journal that the application is expected to be tabled for decision in September.

The monthly Planning Committee meeting is currently timetabled to take place next Wednesday, September 4.

Sketches showing the provisional proposed layout of the cemetery are included in the proposal.

The Council has applied for permission to construct a municipal cemetery to include burial space for approximately 4,000 plots, repositories for ashes, a memorial garden and a memorial service building with public toilets.

The application also seeks permission for the conversion of an existing dwelling to a reception/ office administration building, removal of existing outbuildings, creation of a vehicle shed, storage shed and service yard; parking provision, and associated landscaping and drainage works including attenuation ponds.

Vehicular access to the cemetery, the application states, would be from Mullenan Road via a new gated/ walled entrance.

A new walkway link is also set to be created via Balloughry Road to facilitate onward pedestrian/ cycle connection to the ‘Line’ greenway and into the wider greenway network in the city, if the plans are green-lit.

In response to a requested update on the plans, a spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council told the Journal: “Provision of burial capacity is a statutory requirement for Council and plans for the development of a new strategic West Bank cemetery located at Mullenan Road with the capacity for approximately 4,000 plots, continue to progress.

"A planning application for the new cemetery has been submitted following an extensive public consultation exercise and it is hoped that the application will come before the Planning Committee for decision in September.”

The new cemetery, located near the border with Donegal, is expected to cater for Derry’s burial needs for the next 20 years at least.

It will be developed on an 18-acre site and is the culmination of a long-term project begun over a decade ago to find and develop a suitable site on the cityside.

Various extensions to Derry’s historic City Cemetery have been added to provide additional capacity over recent years ahead of the new cemetery being constructed and becoming operational.