DEEDS hosts special celebratory tea party in Creggan during Féile 2025

DEEDS (Dementia Engaged & Empowered Derry and Strabane) marked the end of their second phase of work 2022-25 with a special tea party during Féile.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event brought together members from all the social and activity groups in the city who enjoyed music, games, dancing and the craic in the superbly decorated Bishop’s Field Sports Centre.

One of the city’s foremost entertainers, the fabulous Mickey Doherty, sang, danced and entertained the attendance ensuring all there had their moment in the spotlight. The event also saw the city and district’s new Mayor Ruairí McHugh join in the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DEEDS co-ordinator Sinead Devine commented: "It is hard to believe that we are at the end of our second phase. I joined DEEDS as a Support Worker in 2018 and here we are seven years later.”

Enjoying the fun at Tuesday's DEEDS Tea Party - Front Row L to R Margaret McGurk, Mary and Tommy Morris, Brendan Arbuckle. Back Row - L to R Charlene Peoples (Vol) Chris McDaid (DEEDS Partner), Natasha Burke (OLT), Ann and John Doherty, Sarah and Joe Quinn and Kathleen McNaught (DEEDS Support Worker) Strabane Social Group. : .

Ms. Devine thanked the National Lottery Community Fund for supporting the project over two phases and also praised everyone that buys a weekly lottery ticket.

"The people’s money has funded DEEDS, and we are so grateful as it has enabled this project to flourish and grow,” added Ms. Devine.

Those in attendance were treated to chicken and chips sponsored by the Old Docks followed by ice cream cones to cool down in the heat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wendy McLaughlin, DEEDS Support Worker said: "On behalf of all at DEEDS we would like to give a special mention to Sean McLaughlin and Liam Shiels from the Old Docks for their sponsorship of food for the event.

Sabrina Lynch, Programmes Manager, OLT and Dubheasa McGrinder, Alzheimer's Society /DEEDS Steering Group, pictured enjoying activities on Tuesday. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

"This has been such a generous donation from the Old Docks, and we would like to thank Sean, Liam and all the team who helped prepare the food. The members have really enjoyed tucking into the fabulous food today.”

Kathleen McNaught, Support Worker, also noted the kind sponsorship by Ultimate Touches who decorated the hall. Kathleen went on to thank Olivia Briggs, with her mum Ann and dad Billy for making the event look so special.

"Our members commented on how lovely the hall looked. It is so good to bring all our social groups together for these large-scale events and it helps them feel a part of the bigger DEEDS family when we gather like this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bernie Gillespie and Chrissy Deeney Hillcrest Social Group pictured with the Mayor, Ruairi McHugh during Tuesday's DEEDS Tea Party in Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) : .

Sabrina Lynch, Programmes Manager in the Old Library Trust where DEEDS is based praised all involved.

"I was really thrilled with the celebration today with everyone having a great time. Our entertainment from Micky Doherty was superb. He has a great gift in being able to connect to everyone.

"He is so inclusive and enables everyone, no matter what their mobility is, to enjoy the music whether they are able to get up on the dance floor or by dancing beside them in their chair.”

Training and Support Officer, Eilish Brown thanked Tish from Hand Crafted Gifts for her support. The T-shirts created helped provide a carnival theme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eilish added: "We love to see our members enjoying themselves like this. Then, we know all the hard work that has gone into making a successful day has been worth it.”

Willie Barrett praised all involved for a brilliant day.

"It was a great day’s entertainment and the food served was superb. Micky brings an edge to it but everyone still enjoys coming to the DEEDS events.”

For further information contact Sinead on 02871373870.