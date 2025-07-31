Defective blocks campaign group MAG to 'wind up'

A General Meeting is to take place on August 11 to ‘wind up’ the MAG committee, formerly known as Mica Action Group.

The Donegal based, volunteer led organisation has undertaken significant work and campaigns over the years in seeking 100% Redress for those affected by defective concrete homes and buildings.

In an email to members to the MAG membership in early July, the committee said that, ‘after much careful consideration and many years of hard work and commitment on the defective block campaign,’ the committee had decided to step down.

At that stage, the asked any individuals who wished to form a new committee to get in touch.

A protest in Dublin in 2021 by those impacted by defective blocks.

In a follow-up email this week, it was confirmed by the committee that, as of the closing date of July 25, ‘a single nomination had been received which is insufficient to form a new MAG Committee which requires a minimum of seven members.’

Therefore, a General Meeting is to be held on Monday, August 11 at 7pm at the An Grianan Hotel, Burt ‘to wind up the group.’

"All MAG members are invited to attend.”

While the committee is winding up, those impacted by defective blocks are also represented by the 100% Redress Party. The party has four seats on Donegal County Council – Councillor Tomas Sean Devine, who is also chairperson of the council’s Defective Block Committee; Colr Ali Farren, Colr Joy Beard and Colr Denis McGee.

The party also has one TD, Deputy Charles Ward, who recently thanked the people of Donegal for their support after a ‘powerful first six months in the Dáil.’

Deputy Ward has raised the defective concrete crisis 26 times on the floor of the Dáil in his first term.