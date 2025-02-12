Delargy calls for cash machine facility at Ebrington

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has written to the Executive Office requesting a cash machine facility be secured for the Ebrington site in Derry.

The Foyle MLA said there is a real need for such a machine to be based at the site.

‘Ebrington is a key economic and social location in our city. It’s brilliant to see the number of businesses including cafes and restaurants which have opened there in recent years.

‘To support those businesses, as well as events taking place on the site with pop up vendors, many constituents I have spoken to have said there is a need for a cash machine so that people can easily access their money.

‘As Ebrington continues to flourish, we need to make it accessible to all. I’m looking forward to seeing the new Derry North Atlantic Museum open there in the times ahead and want to ensure the site is user friendly for all visitors.”