Delargy ‘pleased’ with Derry River Foyle embankment clean-up see the before and after

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has welcomed the clean-up of a section of the Foyle riverbank out ‘The Line’.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, Sinn Féin raised concerns over the rubbish gathered on the River Foyle’s riverbank.

Mr. Delargy said: “Back in April I wrote to the Loughs Agency and the Environment Minister Andrew Muir urging action on the large amount of rubbish that was washing up along the Foyle river bank beside the popular ‘Line’ walkway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has been an area which Colr. Aisling Hutton and I have continuously been working to improve given its importance to the health and wellbeing of the local community.

River Foyle Embankment rubbish.

“The minister responded to our concerns to confirm that the case was referred to the Environmental Crime Unit within the Environment Agency.”

The Environmental Crime Unit was set to investigate the riverbank in May 2024.

Continuing, Mr. Delargy said: “We are pleased that a clean-up of the riverbank has now taken place and we would like to thank all the agencies involved. Not only was it an eyesore but there were also environmental concerns regarding what is in some of the rubbish being washed up there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of work has gone on in recent years along the Line to make it a popular location used daily by hundreds of people out walking, running, cycling, or taking their pets out for exercise. It is also adjacent to new and positive developments under construction such as the £4.2 million Daisyfield project which will revitalise sports provision in this area.”