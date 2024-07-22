Delargy ‘pleased’ with Derry River Foyle embankment clean-up see the before and after
Earlier this year, Sinn Féin raised concerns over the rubbish gathered on the River Foyle’s riverbank.
Mr. Delargy said: “Back in April I wrote to the Loughs Agency and the Environment Minister Andrew Muir urging action on the large amount of rubbish that was washing up along the Foyle river bank beside the popular ‘Line’ walkway.
“This has been an area which Colr. Aisling Hutton and I have continuously been working to improve given its importance to the health and wellbeing of the local community.
“The minister responded to our concerns to confirm that the case was referred to the Environmental Crime Unit within the Environment Agency.”
The Environmental Crime Unit was set to investigate the riverbank in May 2024.
Continuing, Mr. Delargy said: “We are pleased that a clean-up of the riverbank has now taken place and we would like to thank all the agencies involved. Not only was it an eyesore but there were also environmental concerns regarding what is in some of the rubbish being washed up there.
“A lot of work has gone on in recent years along the Line to make it a popular location used daily by hundreds of people out walking, running, cycling, or taking their pets out for exercise. It is also adjacent to new and positive developments under construction such as the £4.2 million Daisyfield project which will revitalise sports provision in this area.”
