Demolition of old Thornhill College buildings earmarked for October

Towards the end of last year, Derry and Strabane Council’s planning committee unanimously approved planning permission for the construction of a 57-bed care home and 53 semi-independent living units at the riverfront site.
The former school buildings have been vacant since Thornhill transferred to a newly built facility opposite the site nearly 20 years ago.
The empty buildings have been a target for vandalism and anti-social behaviour in recent years.
It’s understood that, as well as the development of the care home and independent living units, a number of existing buildings will be retained as a community hub, a community services building and a site warden building.
Developers also intend siting an amenity/allotment area on the school’s former tennis courts with a formal landscape area on the Culmore Road side of the development.
This week, Urban Pulse - a Glasgow headquartered firm with a diverse property portfolio - was contacted by the ‘Journal’ for an update on the multi-million project project known as ‘The West Shore’.
A spokesperson said: “We are agreeing development funding terms with our partners as well as looking to appoint a contractor with a view to demolition of the existing structures c.October 2022.
“Marketing of the initial phase(s) will begin concurrently,” added the Urban Pulse representative.