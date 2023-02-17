The Ballyarnett Councillor has represented the SDLP on the council for over eleven years, having also served on the previous Derry City Council.

Colr. Dobbins is not contesting the election for medical reasons and SDLP said the full slate of its candidates will be confirmed in due course.

Councillor Angela Dobbins said: “It has been an honour and privilege to represent the people of Ballyarnett on our council for over a decade and to serve for the last year as Deputy Mayor of our city and district.

2019: Councillor Angela Dobbins (left) with Parisa Khadem at the recent Culmore Community Festival 5K race. DER3618GS034

"It has been an incredible journey with some fantastic highs and many achievements that have made a difference for people here.

“During my time on council I have tried to provide a voice to the ordinary people in my community who I have lived and worked alongside all my life. Shining a spotlight on issues like public safety, playing a key role in having defibrillators installed throughout our city and highlighting the needs of people living with disabilities and autism are among the things that have meant the most to me, while also campaigning on environmental issues and protecting vital local services for our community. I have particularly enjoyed my role as Deputy Mayor, attending many events across the area and enjoying the festivals we have to offer. Throughout my time in politics I have strived to be a cross-community representative who works for everyone and I’m extremely proud of the improved community relations we have seen in our city over the past few decades.

“I received the party’s backing to contest the upcoming local government election, but unfortunately have decided to stand down to look after my health following recent medical challenges. It is a decision I have not taken lightly.

"I have hugely enjoyed my year as Deputy Mayor and feel that I will be leaving council on a high. I’d like to thank my family, friends and all my SDLP colleagues for their support during my time in politics, and above all I would like to thank the electorate that have put their faith in me election after election, I hope I have not let you down. I intend to stay active in my local community and the party and will continue to be a strong voice for people in Ballyarnett.”

The Deputy Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

SDLP Leader Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said: “Angela Dobbins has been a fantastic public representative for over a decade and has built a special relationship not only with people in Ballyarnett, but right across our city and district where she is held in the highest regard by representatives from every party. The strength of feeling for her in the local community is clear from the high support she received in each election she contested.

“Throughout her political career Angela has represented the best of what the SDLP stands for.

"She has been a strong voice for change within her own community and has strived for better public facilities and fought hard to retain important services. Angela has been a champion for the underdog and was willing to work with everyone, regardless of their background, to improve the lives of people living in Derry.

“Angela will be a loss to the SDLP team on council, but I know she will remain an important voice within our party and a key member of the SDLP family.

2018: Councillor Angela Dobbins, Environment and Regeneration Committee Chair and Michael Savage, Derry City and Strabane District Council pictured with volunteers who planted over 500 trees on Saturday morning alongside the Culmore Road / Madams Bank Road to provide a better visual screen for the Boom Hall lands and filter air & noise pollution in the area, Picture Martin McKeown. Inpresspics.com. 24.03.18

"I am sure she will remain on hand to provide the benefit of her years of experience to the next generation of SDLP activists.

"I’d like to put record my personal thanks, and the thanks of the SDLP for all she has given to the party. Angela Dobbins leaves behind a strong record of delivery and commitment to her community that every SDLP representative should aspire to.”

2015: HARVEST FESTIVAL LAUNCH. . . .Group pictured at the launch of the Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church Annual Harvest Festival. Standing from left are Linda Adams, Robert Mitchell, Clerk of Sessions, Vindi Torney, City of Londonderry High Sheriff, Rev. Alastair Rosborough and Councillor Angela Dobbins. At front are Calum and Aimee Spain and Emily Lyttle. INLS4115MC040

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins with party leader Colum Eastwood.

