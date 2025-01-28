Derry Air Dome pre-application notification lodged by Ulster University

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Pre-Application Notification for a major air dome development in Derry has been submitted by Ulster University.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The notification is related to a new 15,000 sq m indoor sports and leisure covered Air Dome arena, playing pitches, changing facilities, ancillary accommodation, car parking, landscaping and all associated site and access works on a large site off Northland Road.

The notification, which has been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council with details on the NI Planning Portal, also details an in-person drop-in event at Magee in March, to allow interested parties to view display boards for the proposal and provide feedback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It states that “members of the consultation team will attend the event to answer any questions that local residents and stakeholders may have, and to collect feedback on the proposal.”

An artist's impression of the new Air Dome.

The proposed air dome would be located on the site of existing old Foyle College playing fields on Northland Road, 250m north of St Mary’s College.

Ulster University announced the proposals to expand its sports provision in Derry back in November after a funding bid for the Air Dome was approved.

The €10.86m investment through PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), will be match funded by the university itself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 15,000 m2 indoor arena for sports and leisure activities would be the first of its size for Northern Ireland and will deliver “investment in shared sports space”, with full-size pitches suitable for soccer, Gaelic games and rugby as well as other sports, community and musical events.

An artist's impression of the new Air Dome.

With an external perimeter and recreational trail, the dome will be connected to the Ulster University Derry campus and car parking facilities, “becoming a hub for community events in the city with space for thousands of spectators inside”.

University Provost, Ulster University, Professor Cathy Gormley-Heenan said back in November: “At Ulster University we are excited to take the Derry~Londonderry Dome project forward with the help of the PEACEPLUS funding announced this week. This facility will be quite literally game-changing in terms of enhancing sporting and community facilities in the city and we are delighted to be expanding our offering for both our students and our neighbours in Derry~Londonderry.”

Teaching over 5,300 students in the last academic year, the Ulster University Derry campus is home to over 120 programmes including Sport, Physical Activity and Health, with more being added annually.