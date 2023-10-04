Derry and Letterkenny date for Veritas tour to promote the Devotion to Divine Mercy

Devotion to the Divine Mercy.

All of the events are free and open to everyone. T

hey will take place in Clonfert, Knock Shrine, Derry, Letterkenny, Dublin, Waterford and London. Accompanying Fr Chris Alar will be special guest James Kilbane, singer-songwriter.

Fr Chris Alar is the author of Understanding Divine Mercy and ‘After Suicide: There’s Hope For Them and For You.’

He is Provincial Superior of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of Mercy Province of the Congregation of Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception in the United States and Argentina. He wrote and produced the popular ‘Divine Mercy 101’ and ‘Explaining the Faith’ DVD series and is host of the weekly EWTN show Living Divine Mercy. He serves as ‘Fr Joseph, MIC’, the Director of the Association of Marian Helpers, and is the head of Marian Press, located on the grounds of the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy in Stockbridge, Massachusetts. His religious community has been entrusted to spread the message of Divine Mercy around the world.

‘I’m excited to return to Ireland! It’s encouraging to see how strong the devotion to the message of Divine Mercy is, and how much people want to learn more about their Catholic faith. I’m looking forward to seeing my Irish friends soon,’ said Fr Chris Alar ahead of his visit.

Last February, he visited Ireland for the Divine Mercy Conference 2023, and large crowds gathered to hear him. His books made it to Ireland’s non-fiction bestseller list.

Fr Chris will visit Derry and Letterkenny on Saturday, 7 October. The itinerary is as follows: 11am: Talk and blessing: Bereavement, Suffering, Hope and Divine Mercy – Veritas Derry, 20 Shipquay Street, Derry, BT48 6DW; 12 p.m. Book signing – Veritas Derry; 3 pm. Talk and blessing: Bereavement, Suffering, Hope and Divine Mercy – Veritas Letterkenny, 12–14 Upper Main Street, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal, F92 HR9W; 4pm. Book signing – Veritas Letterkenny