Derry and Strabane council endorse Retail NI’s plan to strengthen town centres

Derry City and Strabane District Council has endorsed Retail NI’s five-point plan to tackle the cost of doing business.

Chief executive of Retail NI, Glyn Roberts, joined the Derry City and Strabane District Council's Business and Culture Committee meeting on Tuesday to lay out the five-point plan.

The five-point plan includes a scaled-up rates relief scheme for companies that are investing in their business, creating new jobs, and boosting local high streets. This would provide them with up to six months' rate relief as an incentive.

A ‘town centre first’ planning policy would prioritise centralising all retail, hospitality, and leisure facilities within city centers, guiding councils to focus on this approach.

Mr Roberts said: “If you look at Derry city centre, you need to be making sure that any new retailer, whether independent or multiple, comes to the city centre first, rather than going to Crescent Link or Buncrana Road. You should be adopting a strong town centre first policy.

“If you cast your mind back years ago when Primark was coming to Derry, this council got it into a city centre site, which is a fantastic footfall driver.”

He added: "It's all about creating an experience; it's all about an ecosystem approach to our high streets, ensuring that they are spaces that encourage socialising, culture, creativity, health, well-being, and learning.

"Quite often, I'm asked what 21st-century high streets and towns look like. They are fun and family-friendly, clean and green destinations that people want to come back to time and time again.

"Independent retailers are part of that."

Part of the plan is to also immediately recall the High Street Taskforce to start the implementation of the five point plan.

Invest NI wishes to introduce stricter fines and penalties for shoplifters. Additionally, they aim to make the assault of shop workers a distinct offense within the Department of Justice's upcoming Sentencing Bill.

Roberts aims to keep small businesses fully consulted before any new legislation, Rating policy or levies are introduced.

SDLP Colr Sean Mooney proposed that the council write to the Executive Office to endorse the five-point plan.

Members voted unanimously in favour of the proposal.