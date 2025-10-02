Derry and Strabane council warn of some disruptions due to Storm Amy

In advance of Storm Amy, which is expected to bring a risk of disruption on Friday and Saturday, Derry City and Strabane District Council, is advising the public that the rain and wind warnings could have an impact on some of its services.

The council said that refuse collection services will be operating as normal but asked the public to expect delays, particularly in rural areas. Householders are advised to leave their bins out as normal making sure they are placed in a secure location.

As a precautionary measure all Council owned Cemeteries will remain closed to the public on Friday and Saturday, except for funerals. Cemeteries will be assessed regularly on Saturday and reopened when it is safe to do so.

Recycling centres will be open to the public, users are advised to use the facilities with caution and to cooperate fully with staff.

In the interests of health and safety the Council said grass pitches and 3G pitches will be closed on Friday and Saturday due to the poor weather conditions. In terms of outdoor sports facilities and courts these will also be closed and subject to inspections before reopening.

Council parks, greenways and play areas will be closed to the public on Friday and Saturday. The Council is also urging the public to avoid using open spaces and areas where there are trees.

All of council Leisure Centres will open as normal except for Brooke Park Leisure Centre which will be closed on Friday and Saturday.

The Guildhall and the Tower Museum will remain open and operating as normal.

Those using the City of Derry Airport are advised to allow extra time for their journey to and from the airport and to check online in terms of flight arrival and departure times via the live website link at - https://www.cityofderryairport.com/flight-information/live-flight-information/

Council is also encouraging businesses and householders to take all the necessary precautions to keep them and their property safe and to check the weather updates before travelling.

The Council has advised that routine inspections will be carried out on all Council facilities on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning prior to them reopening. The public are asked to be patient as it may take time for them to open, and they will only be opened when deemed safe to do so.

Further updates on all Council services will be provided on their social media channels.