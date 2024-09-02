Derry and Strabane Mayor Lillian Seenoi-Barr holds reception for retiring Principals
By Laura Glenn
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 17:09 BST
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane Councillor Lillian Seenoi-Barr recently held a reception for retiring Principals Karen Boyd and Michelle Ramsey.
Karen Boyd, is the former principal of St Thérèse's Primary School and Michelle Ramsey was Principal of the Model Primary School.
Pictures by Martin McKeown.
1. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured with Michelle Ramsey who was Principal of the Model Primary School during a reception with her family and friends to mark her retirement from teaching. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.08.24
2. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured with, Karen Boyd, St Thérèse's Primary School and Michelle Ramsey who was Principal of the Model Primary School during a reception to mark their retirement from teaching. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.08.24
3. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured with Karen Boyd, St Thérèse's Primary School during a reception with her family and friends to mark her retirement from teaching. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.08.24
4. The Mayor Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr pictured with Karen Boyd, St Thérèse's Primary School during a reception with her family and friends to mark her retirement from teaching. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.08.24
