Derry and Strabane Mayor made an honorary member of the Purple Hearts group

Members of the Purple Hearst group with Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council Lilian-Seenoi Barr.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr was made an honorary member of the Purple Hearts group when she visited them.

The group presented the Mayor with her own purple fleece jumper when she spent time with them at their weekly get-together at the Aras Colmcille Centre (Wee Nuns) at the Long Tower Church.

Purple Hearts is a group of women who came together almost two years ago following the Covid-19 pandemic. With their trademark purple jumpers, the group meets once a week at the Aras Colmcille Centre to support each other in looking after their mental and physical health.

The group has also held community initiatives fundraising to support charities across the City.

“We were delighted to welcome the Mayor to the Purple Hearts group and make her an honorary member,” said Kathleen Doherty, group member.

Kathleen said: “Our group is all about getting out, socialising and having a bit of fun, enjoying all those things we were deprived of during the lockdown.

“Many women in the group attend Mass daily, so we started meeting for tea after 10 a.m. Mass. The numbers have just grown. We take part in many activities including keeping fit, quizzes, bus trips, crafts, and dancing. We were delighted to receive sponsorship from Derry Credit Union. It was a pleasure to have the Mayor here.”

