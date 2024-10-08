Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi Barr, has extended an open invitation to children in the Council area with autism and complex needs to join her for a special birthday party.

The Mayor’s Inclusive Birthday Party, which will take place on Sunday, October 20 at the Foyle Arena, aims to allow neurodivergent young people, who sometimes aren’t invited to birthday parties, to be part of the party.

Mayor Barr, whose own Brian has autism and a severe learning disability, extended an open invitation to young people aged 4 to 18 to join her for the event.

“I want to throw a massive birthday party for any young people or children who may have been excluded from birthday parties in the past because of their additional needs,” she said.

“It’s heartbreaking to imagine that there are children in our community who are not invited to parties and I want to have a special event for them because everyone deserves to be part of the party.

The Mayor continued: “It’s an open invitation and everyone is welcome so if you register your details online we will see you in the Foyle Arena for a fun filled afternoon of fun, games and cake!”

Dawn McKendry, Senior Employment Officer at Now Group and a parent of three neurodivergent young people welcomed the Mayor’s initiative.

“The Now Group are delighted to support this wonderful inclusive initiative,” she said.

“As a mother of three neurodivergent teenagers, I have personal experience of invites to birthday parties stopping due to misunderstanding of behaviours that can lead to social isolation for some children.

She added: “Thank you to the Mayor for hosting this event that will create a safe and understanding environment for every child to be part of the party.”

The Mayor’s Inclusive Birthday Party has been divided up into three sessions.

From 2pm to 3pm for children aged 4 to 7, 3pm to 4.15pm for 8 to 13 year olds and 4.15pm to 6pm for young people aged 14 to 18.

You can register your child’s attendance through an online booking form at https://forms.office.com/e/irPgz2Ts3G