Derry and Strabane policing community welcome response to domestic violence

Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) has welcomed a detailed response from Justice Minister Naomi Long, which addresses their concerns about strengthening the collective response to domestic violence, abuse, and stalking.

The PCSP had written to the Minister on August 6, 2025, following the recent tragedy in Maguiresbridge involving the Whyte/Rutledge family.

PCSP Chair Keith Kerrigan said: "We are encouraged by the Minister's letter and her recognition of the urgent need for a more robust, collective response. Her commitment to partnership work and her acknowledgement of the serious issues we raised are a significant step forward."

In her letter, Minister Long clarified that while sentencing is a matter for the independent judiciary, the Department has already introduced significant legislation. This includes the Domestic Abuse and Civil Proceedings Act (NI) 2021, which introduced a domestic abuse offense with a maximum sentence of 14 years, and the Protection from Stalking Act 2022, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years. She also noted that a Sentencing Bill is planned for late 2025 to extend "unduly lenient arrangements" to all Crown Court sentences.

Mrs Long acknowledged the PCSP's concerns about the need for a "joined-up approach" between the family, youth, and criminal courts. She has corresponded with the Lady Chief Justice, relaying the PCSP's concerns directly, and confirmed that the Department of Justice has already begun scoping a review of the existing Children Order Advisory Committee (COAC) in conjunction with the Department of Health. Minister Long also highlighted ongoing work as part of The Executive Office's Strategic Framework to End Violence Against Women and Girls, which aims to enhance information sharing across the system.

The Minister's letter also mentioned the Department's new Enabling Access to Justice Reform Programme, launched in December 2024. The programme's goal is to ensure victims of domestic abuse can access justice effectively, and actions are being progressed to develop a victim-centric process for legal services. The Minister agreed with the PCSP on the importance of training for all agencies involved in responding to domestic abuse, stating that her Department will continue to support "high-quality, consistent training across all relevant services."

In closing, PCSP Chair Keith Kerrigan added, "We stand ready to work with the Department of Justice and all relevant partners to ensure that Northern Ireland leads the way in protecting victims and preventing further harm. This is a shared responsibility, and we are committed to playing our part."