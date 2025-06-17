'Derry and the north west has lost none of its great community spirit'

The following is an edited version of the editor’s speech at the opening of the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards ceremony at the Everglades Hotel on Thursday night.

Good evening everyone. You are all very welcome here to the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2025 sponsored by Bet McLean. And a special shout out to all our finalists, all those here to support them, and to our award sponsors and judging panel.

It's great to have our new Mayor Ruari McHugh here this evening. You're very welcome, and thank you for helping us shine a light on so many other VIPs. You're in good company this evening.

Personally, I'm also delighted to have a fellow Galliagh man, Micky, at the helm this year. A few years back we created a new Community Hero category and Micky was the first ever winner of that award.

We are also delighted to have representatives from our new owners here tonight. As of this month, the Journal is now back to being part of a family-run business for the first time since the 1990s. Our new owners bring with them vast experience of serving and celebrating local communities across Ireland.

And that's what tonight is all about. When he founded these awards, the late, great Derry man Martin McCrossan recognised the need to shine a light on the good deeds and extraordinary achievements of people here. We're honoured to continue what Martin began.

The first edition of the Derry Journal was published this month back in 1772. Over the course of the intervening two and half centuries the Journal has been instrumental in providing a voice for, and shining a light on, this region and its people.

Growing up, most of us in this part of the world didn't have a lot. As Lisa McGee made clear in Derry Girls, there were no Trust Funds. But we had each other, and in that respect we were rich. There was always a great sense of community, and when somebody fell down people rallied to lift them up.

Out of that great community spirit - charities, rescue organisations and community festivals sprung up alongside grass roots campaigns to help people in need and to demand better for us and better for those around the world who suffer under injustice, poverty, persecution or discrimination, be they in Ireland or Sudan, Ukraine or Palestine.

People here have never been found wanting when it comes to caring, compassion, talent, standing up and standing out, and looking round this room it is obvious that Derry, Donegal and Tyrone have lost none of that spirit. Out of our communities have come people who have done extraordinary things here and indeed across the world. Honouring all those people and those organisations is the very reason for these awards.

Thank you to our great sponsors Bet McLean, Derry City & Strabane District Council, AE Global, Specsavers, Ulster University, Alchemy, Calor and City of Derry Airport. Thank you all for recognising and backing your community.

To be here tonight as a finalist means people have seen something very special in each of you.

This is all your night. Thank you.