Derry anti-period poverty campaigner Sandra Duffy urges Peter Weir to roll-out free sanitary products at schools

Sinn Féin health spokesperson Sandra Duffy has urged the Education Minister Peter Weir to introduce a new scheme to give pupils easy access to period products.

From Monday of this week schools in England have been able to order a range of period products for free, making them readily available for all young people when they need them. This follows a new initiative from the English Children and Families Minister Michelle Donelan.

Colr. Duffy said: “This is fantastic news for girls attending school in England. It is an issue that I have been working on and campaigning on locally for some time, achieving the provision of free period products in council facilities here in Derry and Strabane. We also wrote to the permanent secretaries of the relevant Stormont departments to ask that they plan for the wider provision in schools, youth clubs, higher education facilities, hospitals and health centres across the North.

“Now with Stormont back up and running, my party colleague Karen Mullan MLA will this week ask the new Education Minister and Economy Minister if they can follow England’s lead and implement this important anti-poverty policy here. No girl should be disadvantaged or unable to attend school because they have their period.”

Colr. Duffy has been leading an anti-period poverty campaign locally that has seen the roll-out of free sanitary products at the Guildhall, Brandywell and Council facilities.