Derry artist Sister Ghost is set to support Snow Patrol on upcoming tour

Derry based artist Shannon O’Neill, also known as Sister Ghost has announced that they have been invited to support Snow Patrol on two arena show dates on their upcoming tour.

On opening for Snow Patrol on their arena tour, Shannon said: “I can't wait to open for Snow Patrol in Dublin and Belfast next month - it's going to be a lot of fun. I still remember going to the first Ward Park show in 2007, where I never would have thought an opportunity like this would come along years later, so I'm honestly very excited and honoured to be on the bill.

“It's also a huge gift to get to play the same stages where I've seen so many of my favourites play over the years (Pearl Jam, Fleetwood Mac, The Cure and Black Sabbath to name a few). Roll on February!”

Sister Ghost recently released a new single on January 24 across all digital platforms.

Speaking about the new single, ‘She’s Wild,’ Shannon commented: “This is about allowing your wildness, or almost like a joyful rage out of you. We are still living in a patriarchal and white supremacist world that tells anyone in the margins to be quiet, be docile and dull their spark, so this song is like a f*** you to that. It's the opening track on my album Beyond The Water, and that's because I wanted it to open like someone kicking your door in saying “either shut up and listen, or join in!”

With a background playing in bands from the age of 12, O'Neill saw Sister Ghost as an opportunity to do things her way for the first time. She began writing and demoing in her attic - singing and playing everything herself on an 8-track recorder.

After making some serious noise with her recent singles “I Bite Back”, “Dark Matter” and “Drain You” the Derry artist released her long-awaited debut album ‘Beyond The Water’.

Sister Ghost has had press in The Guardian, garnered high profile support slots with the likes of Fontaines DC, We Are Scientists, Ratboys, Shellac, Pussy Riot and more.

Sister Ghost and Snow Patrol will be performing at the Dublin 3 Arena on February 25 and the Belfast SSE Arena on February 27.

You can find more about Sister Ghost here: https://linktr.ee/sisterghost?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAaaPvmvAVGf7fPm9zQXXQl4QKg0EDSL2QJC5OjRENldbf3lj_8pspYVVCvE_aem_9TfoKIX-s-r06BYna9LlpA