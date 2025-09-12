Derry band Cherym returns home with new tunes and a Halloween themed gig

Derry’s own Cherym is returning home with a Halloween-themed gig, promising new tunes, powerful riffs, and they want local bands to get involved.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherym, featuring Hannah Richardson, Alannagh Doherty, and Emer McLaughlin, is set to return home on October 29 after touring across the UK and supporting '70s Belfast punk band Stiff Little Fingers.

The band, which is getting bigger all the time, has also been collaborating with Glasgow's ‘Uninvited’ on a new track, dropping on October 10, with an EP coming later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On returning to Derry and specifically Sandinos, Hannah said: “We had our first ever gig as a band in Sandinos back in 2017. We go to gigs all the time in Sandinos. It'll be nice to be back there playing as a band.

Cherym members Alannagh, Hannah and Emer.

“We have some new songs that we are going to test out and see what people think, that's really exciting.”

Hannah said that returning to play some new tunes in Sandinos feels like a full-circle moment, as the band has a lot of nostalgia for the bar. "It's always going to be a wee piece of home."

The gig in Sandinos is set during Derry’s internationally recognised Halloween celebrations. Cherym said that the band is leaning into that spookier time of the year for the gig.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Halloween in Derry is always a big thing, we are trying to make the gig more Halloween themed. We did a gig during Halloween 2023, it was a big Halloween party called 'Nightmare on Foyle Street.' We all dressed up, there were three bands playing, everyone in the bands dressed up, and some gig-goers dressed up.

Cherym members Alannagh, Hannah and Emer.

“There are definitely going to be some Halloween ties and themes,” said Hannah.

Cherym is really passionate about supporting local music. They know first-hand how tough it can be to get a band off the ground in Derry. That's why they're hoping to feature some homegrown talent as support for their Sandinos gig, they're putting out the call for local bands to get involved.

“We are all for championing local music,” said Hannah. “It's so important, especially here in Derry. Sometimes I feel that we are at such a disadvantage based on where we are; the funding opportunities are not as prominent in Derry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is so much talent coming out of Derry at the moment. There is a local artist who I really like at the moment, they are called Hutt Dogg. He is 14, but he is making lo-fi underground music, he does everything himself.”

“His album is amazing.”

Hannah promises that gig-goers at Sandinos can anticipate an evening filled with new songs, powerful riffs, and excellent tunes. For those who are thinking of going, Hannah said: “Just go, go and dress up, have a good time. Even if you don’t know the music and the bands, just go, and maybe you will find a band that you really enjoy, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Catch Cherym live at Sandinos on October 29, following the release of their latest single on October 10.

Tickets for the event can be found here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cherym-sandinos-derry-291025-tickets-1645508503229?aff=oddtdtcreator

If you or your band want to support Cherym during their Sandinos performance you can send them an email here: [email protected]