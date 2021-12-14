Derry band Lavengro climb the charts with ‘Falling’

Lavengro by Y-Control Photography.

Lavengro are a four- piece Indie-pop band from Derry. The band started in 2015 and consists of Gareth Borrow (lead singer), Dave Healey (Guitar), Jordan Edgar (bass) and Hayden Diver (drums).

Lead singer of the band, Gareth Borrow says that it “was such an amazing buzz” and that an achievement like that “makes all the struggle worth it” when their new song hit no.8 after releasing last week.

“We just want to make people feel something, to trigger an emotion or have a connection with a song. We want to leave a lasting impression always, whether that be at a gig or on our recordings,” he said.

In terms of inspiration, each member of the band has a different style.

Gareth would listen to anything, from Elvis and Michael Jackson to more modern artists like The 1975, Hayden would listen to a lot of Indie artists such as the Arctic Monkeys, Dave is a big Red Hot Chilli Peppers fan and Jordan listens to bands like Snow Patrol and Coldplay.

“We take loads of individual styles and put it all together to make something lethal,” says Gareth.

The pandemic has created a lot of challenges for musicians and the singer of the band says it wasn’t easy at all throughout the lockdown.

“All the good things a musician enjoys such as playing live and recording was taken away and what you were left to become was really a P.R. person doing everything by social media.

“We found this really hard and we couldn’t even meet a lot of the time so there were a lot of Zoom calls etc,” said Gareth.

Despite the challenges however, Gareth insists the band are now looking forward and are excited for the return of live shows, saying that they want to play as much as possible for 2022.

The band are now together over six years and have had some great achievements together. Their song ‘Think’ hit number 1 in the Irish Airplay charts and stayed in the Top 100 for 11 consecutive weeks.

“We have had so many amazing moments, a highlight would be playing to 10 ,000 people at Falls Park in Belfast supporting Boyzone but my personal favourite would be getting played on BBC Radio 1 with our song Anchors. Always dreamed of getting a tune played on Radio 1 so it was a very special moment,” said the singer.

Lavengro’s new single, Falling (In & Out of Your Love) is now available on streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music, and they want to thank everyone who has listened and supported it so far to help it enter the charts at number 8.