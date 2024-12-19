“It was the best of craic,” said Tessio on working on their self-titled first album.

Derry duo Tessio, has been gigging and releasing music for the past four years. Jude McCandless and Callum Feeney are ready to release their first album, on December 20.

'Tessio' is releasing with eight tracks, that fans of Tessio will be familiar with from their live gigs and some new songs from the Duo.

On working on their first album Jude said: “We enjoyed it some much, it's the best of craic.

"As well as gigging, recording is the best bit, it didn't feel like work at all. We could sit at these seats all day and just work on one chorus for a song, it's not like a day of hard work, we’re doing what we like to do."

Callum added: “You feel like you are learning too, it's the first album we have ever made, you are learning new stuff and figuring out how to do new stuff.”

Jude and Callum produced most of the album, using equipment they had at home, although they had help on one track courtesy of Gerry Craig, a Derry sound engineer and music producer.

“We love Gerry, we wanted to do something with him. We came to him with ‘Knock Upon My Door’. We had everything done, this was the last song we had to do, so we went around to his house and in two hours we recorded it live.”

The two said they are excited for people to get their hands on their debut album. Callum said: “I'm buzzing to have it out, I'm proud to have done a full album.

“We love it too, it's what we like to listen to,” said Jude.

Jude and Callum shared their favourite tracks from the Album. ‘Wasting’, said Jude. “We perform it towards the end of our gigs, I enjoy it and the crowd seems to as well. I love the sound of it.”

Callum said that ‘Back Again’ is his pick out of the eight tracks.

With several years of experience in the Derry music scene, Jude and Callum gave some advice to local bands aiming to release their first album.

“You should be doing it because you really like the music in the first place,” said Jude.

Callum added: “You can be scared to put stuff out because you want to get it perfect. Sometimes you just have to put it out and move on to the next thing. You have to trust yourself that you can write.”

Over Tessio’s four years on the music scene, they have received nothing but support from fans and other Derry bands.

Jude thanked the people of Derry and other bands for sharing and supporting their work, particularly TRAMP, who have shared Tessio’s music with their fanbase.

“Everyone is so sound,” said Callum. “Even from the start I couldn't believe how many people shared our first single.”

‘Tessio’ is available from December 20 on all streaming platforms, with a physical CD release.

You can find more on Tessio here: https://linktr.ee/tessio__