If you’re not immediately familiar with the name, on closer inspection you may recognise at least two of The Carrellines’ members. Billy Doherty, founder member of The Undertones on drums, and Paul McLoone, who joined that legendary band on vocals in 1999, will be lining up alongside Aidan Breslin (keyboards and guitar, programming) and Damian Duffy (keyboards, programming, bass) to play the first Carrellines set since the band were a prominent and popular fixture of the Derry music scene throughout the late 80s and early 90s.

The Carrellines were originally formed when Duffy and Breslin, both electronic music buffs, joined forces with drummer Billy Doherty, at something of a musical loose end following the dissolution of The Undertones in 1983. Bonding over a shared love of electronic acts such as Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk and New Order, whilst also informed by the punk rock ethic and influences of the likes of The Velvet Underground and Bowie, The Carrellines’ music was, from the beginning, a fascinatingly different and original combination of diverse yet complementary influences.

On recruiting local vocalist and self-confessed wannabe rockstar Paul McLoone, The Carrellines swiftly developed a powerful set of original material, rapidly attracting a significant local following with their multi-faceted approach to live performance, emphasising visuals and presentation alongside their striking and melodic rock/synth hybrid groove. Radio sessions for the likes of the legendary Dave Fanning, live appearances in London, and a great deal of record company interest all followed, but unfortunately like so any other great Irish bands of the time, the crucial breakthrough was not to be; after one single release - Bridesmaids Never Brides/Credence, released in the wake of the bands victory in the Hot Press Band ’90 competition - The Carrellines quietly called it a day.

The Carrellines to return after 30 year hiatus

Breslin and Duffy went on to successful careers outside the music industry, whilst McLoone and Doherty went on to collaborate on various ventures, culminating in McLoone’s joining the reformed Undertones lineup in 1999.

Despite occasional talk of reactivating The Carrellines, the time just didn’t seem right – until now. Featuring a set of old classics and a new song or two, the band promise a night of great music and spectacular visuals at the Sandinos show on Thursday, December 29.

