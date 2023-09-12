Little Kings

Little Kings is led by Hong Kong born and raised Ryan Harling with Aoife Mullan and Leah Bell. Their upcoming EP, ‘Vignettes 2020-’22’, which will be released on October 7, shares songs themed on those three turbulent years.

From the American Primitive guitar riffing of ‘Bickering’, to the drum soaked ‘Would A.I. Ever Leave You On Read?’ The haunting harmonies of ‘Covid Cowboy’, to the soaring string arrangements of ‘Hands Were The Sun’ and ‘Fishhook’. There’s an expansiveness to the five tracks, reflecting a heartfelt journey through the highs and lows of lockdown , relationships, and the odd rumination on the passing of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frontman Ryan Harling said: “There’s a definite sense of catharsis in writing and releasing these songs. A close to a chapter that we hope listeners might also be able to find some closure in too. For a period of time that seemed to flash by so quickly, it contained so much. ‘Vignettes 2020-’22’ is an effort to pick apart and make sense of all that happened, good and bad.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Kings

Capturing the reflective nature of the whole release are the gripping lines of Fishhook, “Time is a fishhook, put through our cheeks, reeling in slow and yanking in quickly… or do we call the Clock Hands so, as each moment guides us towards some new hope.”

The lead single, ‘Hands Were The Sun’, was released on the 12th of August. Stephen McCauley of BBC Radio Ulster shared that “I think Ryan Harling’s voice is absolutely incredible.”

In the colourful tapestry weaved by this sonically adventurous alt-folk group, you'll find strands of Bon Iver, The National, and The Waterboys. Expect lush arrangements, a captivating delivery, and powerful lyrics with a sound beyond their years. Thanks to the support of Help Musicians, the EP will be released on the 7th of October, 2023 and you can reserve tickets for their release day launch gig in Derry here: www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/little-kings-ep-launch-vignettes-2020-22-support-from-emily-mccormick-tickets-690847311907.