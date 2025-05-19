Derry based business Share Energy welcomes its 10,000 customer as a milestone

Derry-based energy provider Share Energy has reached a significant milestone, welcoming its 10,000th customer in under a year since its launch.

The company attributes their success to their business model of sharing 50% of their profits directly with their customers.

Share Energy highlights their accomplishment amidst a Power to Switch survey indicating that 61% of households experienced continued energy bill increases in the last year, even with a general slowdown in price hikes. The survey also revealed that nearly half of respondents are struggling with timely bill payments, emphasising the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.

The survey also disclosed what consumers want from their energy supplier: a well-priced, competitive discount tariff for the entire period of their contract term (52%), online account management or app to track usage and make payments or top up (33%) and swift customer service that is easy to access (31%).

Share Energy CEO Damian Wilson and mascots.

A spokesperson for Share Energy stated that they position their business as a customer champion and it aims to step up to meet the demands of the consumers. With a price freeze in place from January 2024, a customer app designed for account management, and a local support team based in Belfast and Derry.

Share Energy CEO Damian Wilson said: “Reaching 10,000 customers is about more than numbers — it’s proof that people in Northern Ireland are ready for something better. At Share Energy, we’re proud to be the voice standing up for customers, challenging outdated systems, and pushing for real change where it matters. From smart meters to fair pricing, we’re here to do energy differently — and to make sure the system works for everyone, not just the few.”

“We’re investing heavily in smart, simple tools to help people manage their energy and reduce costs,” Damian added. “Our app takes just two minutes to download and puts control back in the hands of the customer.”

The company says the surge in sign-ups reflects growing frustration with legacy providers and a hunger for solutions that offer genuine savings, not just short-term fixes.

“People are switching to us because they’re tired of the same old story—rising bills, huge profits for providers, and no loyalty rewarded,” Damian added “We’re showing what’s possible when a supplier actually shares success – and profits – with its customers.”