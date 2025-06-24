A Derry-based, non-profit charity plans to print a powerful hardback storybook to promote positive mental health in children – but they need your support to do so.

‘Happy Hooves,’ a registered Equine Assisted Therapy Charity, was founded by Karen Baldwin, an accredited Cognitive Behavioural Therapist who works with both adults and children.

It is where Karen’s lifelong love of horses meets her deep commitment to helping others and the new storybook is inspired by the amazing real-life Therapy Ponies of Happy Hooves.

Happy Hooves said that, with children ‘as young as four now being referred to therapy,’ it is working to create the much-needed accessible resource to help children build the resilience essential for today’s world.

Therapy Ponies at Happy Hooves.

The team behind the book includes Karen, who is also a lecturer in mental health; Aisling Chada, an inspirational primary school teacher with a strong focus on children’s mental health and wellbeing and Jessica Hill, a talented equine artist from Exmouth, England, known for her expressive, emotionally rich equine portraiture.

Karen created the stories in this book from real-life moments, capturing what the ponies teach about resilience, living in the present, trust, healing, and happiness.

Aisling took Karen’s story drafts and shaped them into their final written form—ensuring they are emotionally resonant, developmentally appropriate, and impactful for children aged 10–12.

Karen told the Journal how this is more than just a children’s book, the tools it teaches ‘can help all ages, both young and old alike.’

This beautifully illustrated book will feature eight stories, inspired by the miniature therapy ponies of Happy Hooves and their animal friends of Windy Hill Farm.

The stories are rooted in the healing experiences of the charity, which has been operating for over three years, supporting children and adults struggling with anxiety, trauma, grief, and low self-esteem.

All the stories are based on true events and real characters.

Each story gently explores an important aspect of mental health with topics including:

- Change and transitions

- Dealing with worry and anxiety

- Overcoming fears

- The overthinking trap

- The power of Gratitude

- Coping with grief and loss

- Building self-esteem and self-belief

- Understanding and managing emotions

- Acceptance and self-compassion

- Finding happiness in everyday moments

The book will be published as a high-quality, durable hardback, designed for use in schools, libraries, and therapeutic settings—but this significantly increases production costs, which is why they’re asking for your help.

A fundraiser to help with costs has been set up online on Go Fund Me and people have already been incredibly generous, but much more is needed.

Lucky early readers of some of the book’s sample stories have responded with great enthusiasm and demonstrated how vital it is to ensure this book is published.

Oisin, aged 11 told how: ““Ruby’s story really helped me not to fear change. I am starting big school in September and was nervous about going but now I feel excited about

making new friends and eventually maybe one day going to university.”

Lily McClenaghan, age 15 added: “The story is fabulous! I really like how it is paced—there’s no big rush, but it doesn’t drag either. It really keeps you interested right until the end. The characters are amazing. The drawings are amazing too! I think the mental health message in this story is excellently crafted.”

Fintan Keating, Retired School Principal & Writer was full of praise.

He said: “An enchanting collection of stories in which the young reader learns many vital life skills and lessons through the interactions and escapades of the ponies and their animal friends at

Windy Hill Farm. A quality production worthy of inclusion on the shelves of all school libraries and children’s reading lists.”

Aisling is also developing a comprehensive educational resource pack to accompany the book. Each story will come with: -A PSHE lesson on the core mental health theme; An English lesson (vocabulary, grammar, comprehension); Supporting materials like visuals, word mats, and worksheets

These resources are designed to be dyslexia-friendly and EAL-inclusive, specifically for Years 5–7, allowing schools to explore the stories both academically and emotionally.

Jessica’s artwork has been sold internationally all over the world. She has exhibited at all major equestrian events in the UK—with her most significant and successful shows in London. Her artwork adds emotional depth and authenticity to the book and reflects her shared belief in the power of animals and creativity to support mental wellbeing.

A Glimpse from the Storybook

“It’s part of the magic of Windy Hill. It’s a place where children come to forget their troubles.

You see, Ruby, when children are here with us, we help to keep them in the present moment. They stroke our hair, and they feel only comfort. They hug us and they feel only

love. We do something silly and it reminds them that life doesn’t need to be so serious. They are present, here, with us. They are only here with us.” – Star, to Ruby

How You Can Help

You can support the appeal by donating or just by sharing they fundraising link. They still have £15000 left to raise to complete the book production.

The donation link is on Go Fund Me at ‘Publication Costs For A Children’s Mental Health Storybook.’

You can follow Happy Hooves and their incredible Therapy Ponies on Facebook at www.facebook.com/happyhooves

"For the past three years, our gentle therapy ponies have brought calm, connection, and comfort to children and adults facing anxiety, depression, trauma, grief, and low self- esteem.

“Now, we want to bring their healing magic to an even wider audience—through the pages of a beautifully illustrated, high-quality hardback children’s mental health storybook.”