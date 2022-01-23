Derry-based songwriter Louis’s new single inspired by Marta Gonzalezz viral video of hope

Louis McTeggart's new single, ‘I Used to Dance’ was written during lockdown after he saw a beautiful video online of an elderly lady, later identified as Marta Gonzalezz.

Louis McTeggart is originally from Enniskillen but now lives in Derry.

An accomplished musician, he has travelled the world, recording, writing and collaborating for over 20 years.

His emotive new single, ‘I Used to Dance’ was written during lockdown last year after he saw a beautiful video online of an elderly lady, later identified as Marta Gonzalezz.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms Gonzalezz, who was diagnosed with Alzheimers Disease, was filmed gracefully dancing to Swan Lake in the Muro De Alcoy care home in Valencia, Spain.

The beautiful video was shared across the world and millions were moved to tears by her breathtaking movements as she was transported back in time.

Louis told the Journal how he became ‘immediately emotional’ after watching the video and wrote the majority of the song within ten minutes.

The video was particularly inspiring to Louis as he has performed in many care homes through the years and has seen the power of music on memory, as well as how much joy it brings.

He also felt that Marta was a beacon of hope in a time of great sadness and uncertainty, as the world reeled from the impact of the pandemic.

Louis, who has been writing songs since he was 13 years old and has travelled the world performing on cruise ships in recent years, told the Journal how, when writing the song, he imagined someone who was living in a care home whose family could not see them due to Covid 19 restrictions.

The song recalls their life, who they were, the life they lived and and how they used to dance. He added how the song and lyrics are ‘not to make people sad, but to let them look back and reflect.”

The song was recorded by Peter Doherty in his studios in Strabane and a stunning music video was shot and edited by Gavin Kelly.

The video depicts a young, dancing ballerina, interspersed with clips of Marta as she, too, dances.

‘I Used To Dance’ is released on January 28 and is available on all streaming and music download platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.

The video is available to view on YouTube and other video streaming services.

You can also follow Louis on Facebook at www.facebook.com/louismctmusic.