Derry beauty businesses named as finalists in 2024 NI Beauty Excellence Awards

A number of Derry beauty businesses have been named as finalists in the 2024 NI Beauty Excellence Awards.

taking place in the Crowne Plaza in Belfast on Saturday, 15th June 2024.

The Awards, which will take place in the Crowne Plaza in Belfast on Saturday, June 15, recognise and celebrate the success and achievements of the aesthetics, beauty and hair industries across Northern Ireland.

This year marks the fourth year of the Awards and the judges witnessed a huge number of entries with over 250 businesses applying to be a finalist.

New judges to the panel this year, Lisburn’s Pamela Kennedy, founder of International Beauty Distribution & Training Academy; Co. Antrim’s Yolanda Cooper, Trichologist and CEO of The Conscious Beauty Group and the Awards host and TV royalty Pamela Ballantine.

The nine businesses from Derry and the North West who have been announced as this year’s finalists are: Dr A Aesthetics Clinic, Derry; The Sugaring & Skincare Salon, Derry; bBold Tan, Derry; Glam Hair and Beauty, Derry; The Hair Studio Curl Specialist, Dungiven; The Hair Studio, Dungiven; Envy Aesthetics & Wellness Clinic, Limavady; Natalie’s Beauty Clinic & Academy, Limavady and Gloss Nail Bar by Lauren McIvor, Limavady.

Tasked with the difficult job of whittling down the entries are the esteemed judging panel of industry experts. This includes returning judges from previous years, makeup and skincare specialist, Katrina Doran who returns for a fourth year and will oversee the panel for the 2024 awards, alongside founder and former CEO of Vita Liberata, Alyson Hogg MBE; nail expert and Renew Beauty, BioSculpture and Elim Educator, Ingrid Graham; Principal Dentist and owner of Martina Dental & Skin Clinic, Dr Martina Collins, both returning for their second year.

To help them, the 2024 Awards has recruited four new judges to the professional panel. Co. Antrim’s Yolanda Cooper, Trichologist and CEO of The Conscious Beauty Group; Lisburn’s Pamela Kennedy, founder of International Beauty Distribution & Training Academy and co-founder of the award-winning Tan Brush; and award-winning journalist and beauty editor Liz Dwyer and her sister Nikki Dwyer, who together created their business Future Beauty & Health, and co-host their aesthetics podcast, “Fess Up”.

