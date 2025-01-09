Derry Bentley Group become social media influencers with 30 million views for their comedy skits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bentley Group have stated that their TikTok comedy skits have reached 16 million views, and more than 30 million views across all social media platforms.

Bentley credits this success to combining entertainment with brand awareness.

The bar and restaurant said that their creative approach to social media has positioned the Bentley Group as a leader in hospitality marketing in Northern Ireland.

Nathan Edgar, Head of Content and Social Media at the Bentley Group, said: "We’re absolutely buzzing with the traction on the videos—blown away. A massive shoutout to Gillian and the team responsible for the viral campaigns.

Gillian Mc Glinchey and Chloe Morrin, Bentley Group Tiktokers

“It’s a different method to your everyday advertising of food and drink, but it’s proven to be effective in spreading our brand awareness. All the staff are having a ball along the way making the videos, from our Christmas ad to the everyday skits that Gillian and the team carry out."

You can find the Bentley Group’s TikTok here: https://www.tiktok.com/@thebentleygroup