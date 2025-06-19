Derry bishops appeal for calm and brand violence counter to city’s culture as ‘friendly, welcoming, neighbourly city’

Bishops Dónal McKeown and Andrew Forster have called for calm branding recent violence counter to Derry’s culture as ‘a friendly, welcoming, neighbourly city’.

The church leaders said they were ‘deeply saddened’ by recent events.

"There can be no justification for attacks on police officers and property.

“Any attempt to foment trouble or foster division among us, or to intimidate and terrorise people because of their race or religion, should be resisted and rejected.

Bishop of Derry Dónal McKeown

“Racism and sectarianism are always wrong. Jesus Christ could hardly have been clearer: he calls us to love one another.

"The scenes we have witnessed here recently are countercultural. Our city enjoys a reputation for being a friendly, welcoming and neighbourly city. We should cherish that reputation and protect it,” said Most Rev’d. Dr. McKeown, Catholic Bishop of Derry, and Rt. Rev'd. Forster, Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe.

The senior clergymen warned of the potential long-lasting repercussions for young people caught up in street violence.

“The kind of trouble we have seen this week is described by some as ‘recreational rioting’, but it can have potentially disastrous and life-lasting consequences for the perpetrators, and life-changing consequences for its victims. It is distressing, too, for the youngest and oldest of our neighbours who live in the areas where it has been happening.

“We call for calm and restraint at this time. We urge anyone with influence over young people involved in the trouble, and whose futures might be blighted by criminal records, to counsel them wisely: don’t get drawn into violence; don’t listen to hate mongers; you are better than this; we are better than this,” they declared.