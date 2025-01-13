Derry businesses close for a little while to give staff a New Year's break
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Award-winning Yum Cakes, a cake and coffee shop, in Ebrington and Ferrquay Street, has decided to close from January 13 to January 17 in Ebrington while their Ferryquay store reopens on January 18.
In a social media post, the Derry business stated: “We will be closing this week (both locations) to give the team a well-deserved break.
“It has been one hell of a ride since we opened in Ferryquay Street in March. We are super excited about what lies ahead for Yum Cakes in 2025, so we will take this time to plan for the year ahead and get everything ready for what’s in store!”
Recently, Yum Cakes was awarded the Best in Ireland 2025 by the Irish food bible on December 3, 2024.
Sinnsro Cafe on Spencer Road announced on January 11 that they would also be temporarily closed until February 6.
“We figured now would be the best time to take our break,” said the cafe on their social media page. “We've worked so hard and we are so lucky that our amazing customers allow us to have this work-life balance.
“We can’t thank you enough for your support. We hope to see you once we are back with our new menu to take us into some brighter months.”
You can find Yum Cakes social media here: https://www.instagram.com/yumcakesbakery/
Sinnsro Cafe’s social media can be found here: https://www.instagram.com/sinnsroderry/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.