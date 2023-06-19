The Business Engagement event is scheduled to take place on Thursday 22 June at 10.30am at the Maldron Hotel and is aimed at providing local businesses and traders with information relating to this year’s planned activities for the festival. The information session will also provide details of planned road closures, traffic management arrangements and more importantly how businesses can get involved and what advice and support is available from Council to help them avail of trading opportunities.

Derry’s Halloween festival is one of the highlights of the Council’s events calendar and a lot of advance planning goes into getting the programme collated and all the support mechanisms in place. Engagement with local businesses is a key element of that work and next week’s event is a fantastic opportunity for the local retail and hospitality sector to come on board.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Patricia Logue, who will attend the event next week, is encouraging as many businesses and traders as possible to get involved.

She said: “Halloween in Derry and Strabane is a huge success every year and promises to bring a welcome boost to city and town centre footfall with four days and nights of activity. It’s been a very challenging few years for the local tourism and hospitality industries, and we have been working closely with local businesses to identify ways they can maximise all opportunities at Council events. Local people just love Halloween and in previous years we’ve had some brilliant Halloween makeovers, with premises completely transformed in keeping with the spirit of the event. I would encourage all local businesses to come along to the Guildhall to see how they can be part of the celebrations and to benefit from this economic opportunity.”

In addition to hearing from Council events organisers, attendees will also hear from representatives from Visit Derry about the impact from a tourism perspective and from a local trader who benefited hugely from last year’s event.