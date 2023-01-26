Stephanie Bradley raised £2,265.74 for Foyle Hospice by giving the New Year’s Eve takings from her business, Offing Coffee, in memory of her Granny, Sheila Bradley.

Stephanie’s Granny Sheila was fiercely proud of the business her grand-daughter had built. Offing Coffee is a quirky coffee stop, located on Ballougry Road, or ‘out the line’ as it’s known in Derry, which sells coffee, tea and baked goods. So, Stephanie felt it was a fitting tribute to her late Granny to give something back to Foyle Hospice, who cared for her in her final days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My Granny always opened her door to everyone and made them feel welcome,” said Stephanie.

Stephanie with her late Granny Sheila at Offing Coffee.

“She knew everyone in the town and she would always make a point of asking your name and the finer details and get to know you.”

Stephanie explained that her Granny Sheila had been receiving care at home from Foyle Hospice Homecare Community Team but her medical needs changed, which meant that she needed specialist palliative care in the Foyle Hospice In-patient Unit.

“She loved her home and although we hadn’t really wanted her to have to leave home, realistically, she needed more care,” she said.

“But when she went to Foyle Hospice, it didn’t seem like a second choice, she was given the best care. We were just so overwhelmed with how attentive everyone was and how respectful and kind they were. From the beginning, the staff knew everyone’s names and it was always so warm and welcoming. When my Granny’s friend visited her, she told her it was like a 5-star hotel!”

Sheila Bradley

Stephanie said that she had an amazing relationship with her Granny and, even when she was very ill, Sheila was still asking her about Stephanie’s business and sending clients her way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The day she started getting the stronger medication, I expected her to be out of it or unconscious, but when I walked in, I heard my Daddy saying: ‘Look who’s here to see you!’

“I couldn’t believe it when she was sitting there and said: ‘Awk, madam, how was business today!’

She knew I had just left the van and was still thinking about me and asking me how was business.

Stephanie presents the money she raised in memory of her Granny Sheila to Kathleen Bradley, Foyle Hospice Fundraising Officer

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nurses and carers would always have appeared at the van too saying: ‘Sheila Bradley sent us!’ She was always sending business my way; she was Offing Coffee’s best promoter!”

“The people of Derry really pull together at times like these”

Stephanie knew how proud her Granny was of her and the success of Offing Coffee, so she felt it was a fitting tribute to donate her New Year’s Eve takings, in her memory, to Foyle Hospice.

“New Year’s Eve was so much more than we all expected,” said Stephanie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thought it would be a busy enough day with it being New Year’s Eve anyway and that would be a bonus, but people came in droves. At one stage I said to my cousin, who was helping me in the van, ‘Just don’t look out the window!’ The queues were so long!

“People were donating all day; envelopes were getting handed in, people were so kind. My Dad and auntie and uncle were there too and people were sharing their stories of loved ones they had lost and their experiences with Foyle Hospice. It was just such a nice community feeling. The people of Derry really pull together at times like these and, especially, given the time of year, it was so poignant.”

Stephanie said she knows her Granny would have been delighted by her fundraising gesture and by the family following her wishes for donations to Foyle Hospice in lieu of funeral flowers.

“She definitely would have been proud of me and I know she would have loved to have been there on New Year’s Eve, enjoying it,” said Stephanie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She would have loved the fact it all went to Foyle Hospice. When Granda, her husband, died, she didn’t want people buying flowers. She used to say people should give that money to Foyle Hospice.

So, for her funeral, we requested donations in lieu of flowers and there were only our family flowers there.

“I know how proud she would’ve been that we have given something back to Foyle Hospice.”