Derry chef in fundraiser for charity that brought his late nephew home from Australia

The Boggs / Connell family were left devastated by the news of the death of their beloved Max, just 18 years old, who was tragically killed in a car accident in Australia on Sunday, June 5.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust (KBRT), a family-run charity, helps to bring the bodies of people who die abroad back to Ireland.

Ian Orr, Chef Patron of the Browns Bonds Hill Collection said the support the family received from the Trust has been invaluable. “We would love to show our appreciation to the charity by raising funds in honour of my nephew Max Boggs. He was a true gentleman, and we are delighted to be able to support the charity with the help of our customers.”

The late Max Boggs.

Ian has launched a competition to win a ‘Dine At Home’ experience for up to six guests. Ian and his team will cook up a 3-course meal for the winner of the competition and serve it in their own home.

Anyone who would like to enter the competition can purchase tickets at any of their restaurants for just £10, or if you prefer to enter the competition online, just donate at least £10 using the link below.

All funds raised will go directly to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. The winner will be selected and announced on Friday July 15 2022 on Browns Bonds Hill social media pages.

The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust was founded by Colin Bell from Newry after his son Kevin was killed in an accident in New York in 2013.

Money was raised to help bring his body back home and any left-over was then used to help other families across Ireland to repatriate the bodies of loved ones.

Since then, the charity has helped assist over 1,300 families by covering the costs of repatriation.

Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has been established as a charitable trust and is a registered charity with the Northern Ireland Charity Commission (NIC100314).